[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Brentford
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Man United injury, suspension list vs. Brentford: Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez latest

By , Football Editor
Casemiro, Dalot, Martinez updates: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Brentford
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to Brentford in Saturday's early kickoff.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a much-needed 2-1 win over Chelsea, with the result leaving them 11th in the Premier League table, boasting seven points from their first five matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brentford, who have struggled this term and currently sit down in 17th spot in the division.


Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, and while the centre-back is now back in light training, he will not be cleared to play for some time yet.


Diogo Dalot

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot pictured on April 17, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brentford)

Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad during the September international break due to a muscular problem, which ruled him out against Manchester City and Chelsea, and the defender remains a major doubt for this match.


MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Casemiro

Manchester United's Casemiro pictured in September 2025

Status: Out

Possible return date: October 4 (vs. Sunderland)

Casemiro will be suspended for Saturday's clash against Brentford following the red card that he picked up in the narrow success over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

ID:582152:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3720:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!