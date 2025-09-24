Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to Brentford in Saturday's early kickoff.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a much-needed 2-1 win over Chelsea, with the result leaving them 11th in the Premier League table, boasting seven points from their first five matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brentford, who have struggled this term and currently sit down in 17th spot in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, and while the centre-back is now back in light training, he will not be cleared to play for some time yet.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brentford)

Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad during the September international break due to a muscular problem, which ruled him out against Manchester City and Chelsea, and the defender remains a major doubt for this match.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Possible return date: October 4 (vs. Sunderland)

Casemiro will be suspended for Saturday's clash against Brentford following the red card that he picked up in the narrow success over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

