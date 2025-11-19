Chelsea will open gameweek 12 in the Premier League with an away fixture against Burnley, as the 2025-26 campaign resumes after being halted by yet another international break.
There are seven games in total on Saturday, including Liverpool's home fixture with Nottingham Forest, and a trip to Newcastle United for Manchester City.
On Sunday, one of the two matches sees Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby, while the latest round of action will conclude on Monday night, when Manchester United welcome Everton.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 12th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
BURNLEY VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 12:30pm)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 3pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Florian Wirtz (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: Alisson Becker (groin)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)
Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock)
BOURNEMOUTH VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (groin)
Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Saturday, 3pm)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Rio Cardines (groin)
Doubtful: Marc Guehi (foot)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM VS. SUNDERLAND (Saturday, 3pm)
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Sasa Lukic (suspended), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Saturday, 5:30pm)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Dan Burn (suspended)
Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip), Will Osula (ankle), Tino Livramento (knee)
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA (Sunday, 2pm)
LEEDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)
Doubtful: Ezri Konsa (calf), Amadou Onana (muscle), Lamare Bogarde (knock), Matty Cash (muscle)
ARSENAL VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Sunday, 4:30pm)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)
Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf)
Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock), Lucas Bergvall (head), Pape Sarr (knock), Randal Kolo Muani (head)
MANCHESTER UNITED VS. EVERTON (Monday, 8pm)
MAN UNITED
Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)
Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (knock)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)
Doubtful: None
