Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek 12 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Chelsea will open gameweek 12 in the Premier League with an away fixture against Burnley, as the 2025-26 campaign resumes after being halted by yet another international break.

There are seven games in total on Saturday, including Liverpool's home fixture with Nottingham Forest, and a trip to Newcastle United for Manchester City.

On Sunday, one of the two matches sees Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby, while the latest round of action will conclude on Monday night, when Manchester United welcome Everton.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 12th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

BURNLEY VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 12:30pm)

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 3pm)

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Florian Wirtz (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (groin)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (groin)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Rio Cardines (groin)

Doubtful: Marc Guehi (foot)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Sasa Lukic (suspended), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Saturday, 5:30pm)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Dan Burn (suspended)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip), Will Osula (ankle), Tino Livramento (knee)

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Ezri Konsa (calf), Amadou Onana (muscle), Lamare Bogarde (knock), Matty Cash (muscle)

ARSENAL VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Sunday, 4:30pm)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock), Lucas Bergvall (head), Pape Sarr (knock), Randal Kolo Muani (head)

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. EVERTON (Monday, 8pm)

MAN UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (knock)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 12: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

ASTON VILLA (vs. Leeds)

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Doubtful: Ezri Konsa (calf), Amadou Onana (muscle), Lamare Bogarde (knock), Matty Cash (muscle)

BOURNEMOUTH (vs. West Ham)

Out: Ben Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (groin)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle)

BRENTFORD (vs. Brighton)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON (vs. Brentford)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)

BURNLEY (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)

CHELSEA (vs. Burnley)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Wolves)

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Rio Cardines (groin)

Doubtful: Marc Guehi (foot)

EVERTON (vs. Man United)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Sasa Lukic (suspended), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: None

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

LIVERPOOL (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Florian Wirtz (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (groin)

MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. Everton)

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (knock)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Man City)

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Dan Burn (suspended)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip), Will Osula (ankle), Tino Livramento (knee)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock)

SUNDERLAND (vs. Fulham)

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Arsenal)

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock), Lucas Bergvall (head), Pape Sarr (knock), Randal Kolo Muani (head)

WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh)

WOLVES (vs. Crystal Palace)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)

Doubtful: None