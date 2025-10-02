[monks data]
Manchester United logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Sunderland

Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Sunderland

Man Utd vs. Sunderland: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By , Senior Reporter
Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face high-flying Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim remains under pressure in the Red Devils' hotseat after watching his side suffer a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford last weekend, leaving them languishing in 14th place after six games.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are five points and nine places better off, as they have made a positive start to life back in the big time, extending their unbeaten league run to four matches by securing a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last time out.   

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.  


Sunderland's John O'Shea and Wes Brow in action with Manchester United's Radamel Falcao on February 28, 2015

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 145

Manchester United wins: 65

Draws: 38

Sunderland wins: 42

Manchester United and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 145 times across all competitions and it is the Red Devils who lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 65 wins to the Black Cats' 42, while 38 draws have been played out between the two teams.

March 1893 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division One. Man United - known back then as Newton Heath - suffering a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Sunderland, who won six and drew one of their first seven meetings with the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals in the process. Man United - under their current name - had to wait until Mach 1907 for their maiden victory over the Black Cats (2-0).

Both Man United and Sunderland had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Division One over the years, with the Black Cats enjoying their best run between 1938 and 1952 when they won 11 of their 15 meetings (D2 L2). However, by a narrow margin, Man United won 37 league games to Sunderland's 36 during this period up until the early 1990s.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man United and Sunderland have played against each other 32 times in the top flight and the Red Devils have dominated this fixture with 23 victories to the Black Cats' ’ three.

Man United eased to a 5-0 home win over Sunderland in their first Premier League meeting back in 1992, with Eric Cantona and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring two goals each. In total, the Red Devils have scored multiple goals in 18 of their 23 top-flight wins against the Black Cats.

Sunderland's first Premier League win against Man United was claimed just three months after the aforementioned five-goal defeat, with Peter Reid steering the club to a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light. They then had to wait until May 2014 to register their second PL win over United, and their only one to date at Old Trafford, where Sebastian Larsen scored the only goal in a surprise 1-0 triumph.

The Black Cats pulled off another upset in February 2016, this time under Sam Allardyce as they had a late David De Gea own goal to thank in a 2-1 home win. However, Man United have since won the last two meetings between the two clubs by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Outside of league football, Man United and Sunderland have played against each other in three ties (six games) in the EFL Cup, with the Red Devils winning two of those three ties, while they have also won all four FA Cup ties, prevailing in each one via a replay including their most recent in the third round at Roker Park in January 1996 (2-1).


Previous meetings

Apr 09, 2017: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2016: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2016: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2015: Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2015: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2014: Sunderland 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 03, 2014: Manchester United 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2014: Manchester United 2-1 Sunderland (League Cup)

Jan 07, 2014: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United (League Cup)

Oct 05, 2013: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2013: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2012: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 13, 2012: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2011: Manchester United 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2010: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2010: Sunderland 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 02, 2010: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2009: Manchester United 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2009: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2008: Manchester United 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 09, 2017: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2016: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2016: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2015: Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2015: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2014: Sunderland 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 03, 2014: Manchester United 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2013: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2013: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2012: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)


Read more on Manchester United vs Sunderland

ID:582834:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8083:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Manchester United Sunderland Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!