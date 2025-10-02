Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face high-flying Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim remains under pressure in the Red Devils' hotseat after watching his side suffer a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford last weekend, leaving them languishing in 14th place after six games.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are five points and nine places better off, as they have made a positive start to life back in the big time, extending their unbeaten league run to four matches by securing a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 145

Manchester United wins: 65

Draws: 38

Sunderland wins: 42

Manchester United and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 145 times across all competitions and it is the Red Devils who lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 65 wins to the Black Cats' 42, while 38 draws have been played out between the two teams.

March 1893 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division One. Man United - known back then as Newton Heath - suffering a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Sunderland, who won six and drew one of their first seven meetings with the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals in the process. Man United - under their current name - had to wait until Mach 1907 for their maiden victory over the Black Cats (2-0).

Both Man United and Sunderland had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Division One over the years, with the Black Cats enjoying their best run between 1938 and 1952 when they won 11 of their 15 meetings (D2 L2). However, by a narrow margin, Man United won 37 league games to Sunderland's 36 during this period up until the early 1990s.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man United and Sunderland have played against each other 32 times in the top flight and the Red Devils have dominated this fixture with 23 victories to the Black Cats' ’ three.

Man United eased to a 5-0 home win over Sunderland in their first Premier League meeting back in 1992, with Eric Cantona and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring two goals each. In total, the Red Devils have scored multiple goals in 18 of their 23 top-flight wins against the Black Cats.

Sunderland's first Premier League win against Man United was claimed just three months after the aforementioned five-goal defeat, with Peter Reid steering the club to a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light. They then had to wait until May 2014 to register their second PL win over United, and their only one to date at Old Trafford, where Sebastian Larsen scored the only goal in a surprise 1-0 triumph.

The Black Cats pulled off another upset in February 2016, this time under Sam Allardyce as they had a late David De Gea own goal to thank in a 2-1 home win. However, Man United have since won the last two meetings between the two clubs by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Outside of league football, Man United and Sunderland have played against each other in three ties (six games) in the EFL Cup, with the Red Devils winning two of those three ties, while they have also won all four FA Cup ties, prevailing in each one via a replay including their most recent in the third round at Roker Park in January 1996 (2-1).

Previous meetings

Jan 22, 2014: Manchester United 2-1 Sunderland (League Cup)

Jan 07, 2014: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United (League Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 09, 2017: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2016: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2016: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2015: Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2015: Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2014: Sunderland 1-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

May 03, 2014: Manchester United 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2013: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2013: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2012: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

