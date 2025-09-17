The referee and VAR are confirmed for Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Struggling Manchester United face yet another must-win match on Saturday evening, with the Red Devils welcoming Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend, while Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the West London derby.

Man United are 14th in the Premier League table, boasting only four points from four matches, while Chelsea are up in fifth, having claimed eight points from their opening four games.

Bankes confirmed as referee for Man United vs. Chelsea

Peter Bankes has been confirmed as the referee for the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Englishman has only previously taken charge of nine Man United games, with the Red Devils boasting three wins, one draw and five defeats, and he has dished out 18 yellow cards to players from the English giants.

Chelsea have a record of seven wins, three draws and one defeat from 11 games when Bankes has been in charge, while he has issued 19 yellow cards and one red card to players from the Blues.

Bankes was in charge of four Man United games last season - a win over Leicester City, a draw against Bournemouth and defeats to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, Bankes issued 88 yellow cards in the Premier League and one red card, famously sending off Bournemouth's Evanilson against Man United in their Premier League contest.

It was a controversial decision from Bankes and one that was criticised at the time.

Pawson in charge of VAR for Man United vs. Chelsea

Craig Pawson has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee for the clash, while he will be assisted by Adrian Holmes.

Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus will be the assistant referees to Bankes, while Tom Kirk has been appointed the fourth official for the Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

No Data Analysis info