[monks data]
Manchester United logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea

Who is the referee and VAR for Man United vs. Chelsea? Past controversies and both teams' records when in charge

By , Football Editor
Man United, Chelsea: Referee, VAR confirmed for key Premier League battle
© Imago
The referee and VAR are confirmed for Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Struggling Manchester United face yet another must-win match on Saturday evening, with the Red Devils welcoming Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend, while Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the West London derby.

Man United are 14th in the Premier League table, boasting only four points from four matches, while Chelsea are up in fifth, having claimed eight points from their opening four games.

Premier League referee Peter Bankes on August 30, 2025

Bankes confirmed as referee for Man United vs. Chelsea

Peter Bankes has been confirmed as the referee for the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Englishman has only previously taken charge of nine Man United games, with the Red Devils boasting three wins, one draw and five defeats, and he has dished out 18 yellow cards to players from the English giants.

Chelsea have a record of seven wins, three draws and one defeat from 11 games when Bankes has been in charge, while he has issued 19 yellow cards and one red card to players from the Blues.

Bankes was in charge of four Man United games last season - a win over Leicester City, a draw against Bournemouth and defeats to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, Bankes issued 88 yellow cards in the Premier League and one red card, famously sending off Bournemouth's Evanilson against Man United in their Premier League contest.

It was a controversial decision from Bankes and one that was criticised at the time.

Premier League referee Craig Pawson on August 31, 2025

Pawson in charge of VAR for Man United vs. Chelsea

Craig Pawson has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee for the clash, while he will be assisted by Adrian Holmes.

Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus will be the assistant referees to Bankes, while Tom Kirk has been appointed the fourth official for the Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

ID:581660:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3636:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Craig Pawson Peter Bankes Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!