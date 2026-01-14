Manchester United vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jan 2026 13:40

Michael Carrick will manage Manchester United for the first time as their new interim boss when the Red Devils welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Carrick takes over following Ruben Amorim's dismissal and Darren Fletcher's difficult interim period, drawing one and losing one.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 13 games across all competitions, featuring 10 wins and three draws.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City: What is at stake?

Manchester United have now won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions, a run that has included the dismissal of Amorim, a brief interim spell under Fletcher and the appointment of Carrick.

The former Red Devils midfielder has been tasked with managing Manchester United for the remainder of the season, with the objective of achieving European football.

However, first on the objective list for Carrick will be to improve their immediate form, starting with this Manchester derby.

Manchester City are, however, undoubtedly the favourites heading into this fixture, especially as they are now unbeaten in their last 13 fixtures, with 10 wins and three draws.

A victory for the Citizens would take them to within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play later on Saturday evening, and Guardiola will be eager for his side to keep applying the pressure at the top of the table on the Gunners.