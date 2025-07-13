Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Malmo and FC Iberia 1999, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Malmo will hope to make the most of their two-goal advantage on Tuesday when they host FC Iberia 1999 at Eleda Stadion, aiming to reach the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.

The home side emerged as 3-1 victors in the first leg on July 8, though they will be disappointed that Iberia managed to reduce their 3-0 lead late on in the 87th minute to give themselves a chance of progression.

Match preview

The Swedish hosts were improved from an offensive perspective against Iberia, with their seven shots on target more than their league average of 4.6 per game.

Malmo also triumphed 3-1 against Norrkoping on July 12 in the Allsvenskan, and the victory left them in fifth place with 27 points after 16 matchweeks, seven points from first-placed Mjallby.

The Blue Ones managed to reach the fourth and final stage of Champions League qualification last season but lost 2-0 in both legs against Sparta Prague in August 2024, and they were subsequently entered into the Europa League.

Boss Henrik Rydstrom has overseen a strong period of recent results, with his team unbeaten in five games - achieving victory on three occasions – and they scored 10 and conceded three in that time.

Malmo have also won their last two home outings, but they did lose two and draw one of their prior four at Eleda Stadion.

Opponents Iberia come into the clash having been defeated in the three games leading up to Tuesday’s match by a cumulative score of 7-2.

The Georgian side are currently first in the top flight at the halfway stage with 44 points, six points ahead of second-placed Dila Gori.

Head coach Levan Korgalidze’s team have only kept one clean sheet in nine outings, though their record of 10 goals conceded in the league is the best return of any of the 10 clubs in the division.

Red Eagles were eliminated from the third round of the Conference League qualifiers in 2024, with the side last competing in the Champions League qualifiers in 2019, but they failed to advance past the second round of qualifying.

While Iberia have avoided defeat on the road in their past nine away fixtures – winning five – all nine were league matches, whereas they drew one and lost one of their two most recent European games on their travels.

Team News

Malmo are likely to name a similar starting XI to the side that won the first leg, so expect Rydstrom to pair Daniel Gudjohnsen and Oliver Berg together up front.

Otto Rosengren and Lasse Berg Johnsen were stationed in midfield during their side’s 3-1 victory, and they could be selected on Tuesday.

Centre-backs Pontus Jansson and Colin Rosler may be charged with protecting goalkeeper Melker Ellborg, who will fill in for the injured Johan Dahlin.

Meanwhile, Iberia supporters will hope that wingers Gizo Mamageishvili and Iuri Tabatadze can supply striker Irakli Sikharulidze with the chances he needs to score.

Perhaps midfielders Armel Junior Zohouri, Bakar Kardava and Dhoraso Moreo Klas will play ahead of central defenders Iva Gelashvili and Giorgi Jgerenaia.

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Karlsson, Rosengren, Johnsen, Bolin; Gudjohnsen, Berg

FC Iberia 1999 possible starting lineup:

Makaridze; Agyakwa, Gelashvili, Jgerenaia, Tabatadze; Zohouri, Kardava, Klas; Mamageishvili, Sikharulidze, Tabatadze

We say: Malmo 3-1 FC Iberia 1999 (Malmo win 6-2 on aggregate)

Malmo are in a position of strength following their first-leg victory, and they have no need to take risks on Tuesday.

The hosts could generate a number of opportunities during counter-attacks when Iberia push forward in search of goals, and the Swedish side are likely to advance.

