Mallorca are reportedly in discussions with Barcelona over a deal for midfielder Pablo Torre.

The 22-year-old made the move to Barcelona from Racing Santander in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 27 occasions in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists in the process.

Torre was restricted to just 14 appearances for Hansi Flick's side last term, with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to the spots in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire next June, and there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to Jijantes, Mallorca are currently in discussions with Barcelona over a deal for Torre, who is believed to be keen to remain in Spain despite attracting interest from elsewhere.

The report claims that the initial talks were surrounding a loan, but a transfer is now expected to take place, with Barcelona potentially inserting a buy-back clause into the agreement.

Barcelona are still allegedly huge admirers of Torre's talent and believe that he has the quality to develop into one of the most productive midfielders in Spanish football.

However, the Catalan giants accept that he needs regular football at this stage of his career.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Gavi are all ahead of him when it comes to the starting spots in midfield, and Torre only played three times in La Liga in the second half of the campaign.

Torre: 'Flick wasn't fair with me'

Torre claimed earlier this month that Barcelona boss Flick 'was not fair with him' in terms of the minutes that he was handed during the 2024-25 campaign.

"I think I could've played more minutes,” Torre told Sport. “I think I earned them. He [Flick] wasn't fair with me and I told him that personally in a talk I had with him. I have to respect his decisions even though I don't understand them.

"At the end of the day what we're looking for is to play, because where we're the happiest is on the pitch. So, we'll see what happens."

Torre played just 19 minutes of Champions League football during the 2024-25 campaign, while he was only used in 10 of Barcelona's 38 La Liga matches during their title-winning season.