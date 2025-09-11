[monks data]
Mainz logo
Bundesliga
Sep 13, 2025 at 2.30pm UK
 
Leipzig logo

MainzMainz 05
vs.
RB Leipzig

Preview: Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: Mainz vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mainz 05 are on the hunt for their first Bundesliga win of the season as they welcome RB Leipzig to the MEWA Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Nullfunfer have not tasted a home league victory since late February, while Die Roten Bullen will be looking to build some momentum after picking up a much-needed triumph just before the international break.


Match preview

Mainz may not have the vast resources of RB Leipzig, but that did not stop them from finishing above their upcoming rivals last season.

Under the stewardship of Bo Henriksen, Mainz enjoyed a thrilling campaign, as their haul of 52 points was enough to secure a sixth-placed finish – a spot which earned them entry into continental football.

Mainz are not regulars on the European stage; in fact, this season marks the first time in nine years that the club will get to travel across the continent, with the likes of Fiorentina, Lech Poznan and Samsunspor on their list of opponents in the UEFA Conference League.

Die Nullfunfer had to overcome Norway’s Rosenborg in a playoff fixture in order to secure their place in the league phase; the team lost the opening leg 2-1 but came back strong at home, winning 4-1 on the night.

That result marked their first competitive win at home since their 2-0 win over St Pauli last February, since when Mainz have endured five successive home Bundesliga draws – something they will be looking to change on Saturday.

Manager of RB Leipzig Ole Werner during a training session, on August 12, 2025

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will be looking to back up their 2-0 victory over Heidenheim with another league success.

Die Roten Bullen have no European football to worry about this season after finishing in a lowly seventh spot last term – just one point behind Mainz.

The club have played on the continent for eight successive seasons, though the lack of European duties could do their domestic campaign a lot of good.

Ole Werner is the new man in charge at the Red Bull Arena, and he certainly got a rude awakening when his men were thumped 6-0 by Bayern Munich in their season opener.

Despite the early setback, Leipzig will be hoping to bag their second straight Bundesliga win as they look to continue their revival.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

L D 

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

W L L W D 

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W L W








Team News

Benjamin Henrichs of RB Leipzig after his side's draw with St Pauli on September 22, 2024

Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner is a doubt for this weekend’s game after pulling out of training on Tuesday. Should he miss out, Lasse Riess is expected to deputise.

Jae-sung Lee picked up a thigh injury while on duty with South Korea and is a doubt, while Paul Nebel is suspended following his red card against FC Koln.

Conrad Harder was a major deadline day arrival for RB Leipzig, and the striker is available for selection this weekend, but he may be introduced from the bench.

Werner could also have Ezechiel Banzuzi at his disposal after the player recovered from a fractured hand.

Amadou Haidara will miss out due to muscular problems, while Benjamin Henrichs is still recovering from an Achilles injury.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup: Reiss; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Caci, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nordin, Boving; Weiper

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Bakayoko, Baumgartner, Nusa; Romulo


SM words green background

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 RB Leipzig

For some reason, Mainz are struggling to pick up wins in front of their home fans, and we expect that trend to continue against RB Leipzig.

The visitors are a lot better than their 6-0 thrashing in Munich suggests, and bolstered by an impressive deadline day signing, we are backing Werner’s side to come away with at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581300:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6953:
Written by
Sebastian Sternik
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Amadou Haidara Benjamin Henrichs Bo Henriksen Conrad Harder Ezechiel Banzuzi Lasse Riess Lee Jae-sung Ole Werner Paul Nebel Robin Zentner Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!