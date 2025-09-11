Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mainz 05 are on the hunt for their first Bundesliga win of the season as they welcome RB Leipzig to the MEWA Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Nullfunfer have not tasted a home league victory since late February, while Die Roten Bullen will be looking to build some momentum after picking up a much-needed triumph just before the international break.

Match preview

Mainz may not have the vast resources of RB Leipzig, but that did not stop them from finishing above their upcoming rivals last season.

Under the stewardship of Bo Henriksen, Mainz enjoyed a thrilling campaign, as their haul of 52 points was enough to secure a sixth-placed finish – a spot which earned them entry into continental football.

Mainz are not regulars on the European stage; in fact, this season marks the first time in nine years that the club will get to travel across the continent, with the likes of Fiorentina, Lech Poznan and Samsunspor on their list of opponents in the UEFA Conference League.

Die Nullfunfer had to overcome Norway’s Rosenborg in a playoff fixture in order to secure their place in the league phase; the team lost the opening leg 2-1 but came back strong at home, winning 4-1 on the night.

That result marked their first competitive win at home since their 2-0 win over St Pauli last February, since when Mainz have endured five successive home Bundesliga draws – something they will be looking to change on Saturday.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will be looking to back up their 2-0 victory over Heidenheim with another league success.

Die Roten Bullen have no European football to worry about this season after finishing in a lowly seventh spot last term – just one point behind Mainz.

The club have played on the continent for eight successive seasons, though the lack of European duties could do their domestic campaign a lot of good.

Ole Werner is the new man in charge at the Red Bull Arena, and he certainly got a rude awakening when his men were thumped 6-0 by Bayern Munich in their season opener.

Despite the early setback, Leipzig will be hoping to bag their second straight Bundesliga win as they look to continue their revival.

Team News

Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner is a doubt for this weekend’s game after pulling out of training on Tuesday. Should he miss out, Lasse Riess is expected to deputise.

Jae-sung Lee picked up a thigh injury while on duty with South Korea and is a doubt, while Paul Nebel is suspended following his red card against FC Koln.

Conrad Harder was a major deadline day arrival for RB Leipzig, and the striker is available for selection this weekend, but he may be introduced from the bench.

Werner could also have Ezechiel Banzuzi at his disposal after the player recovered from a fractured hand.

Amadou Haidara will miss out due to muscular problems, while Benjamin Henrichs is still recovering from an Achilles injury.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup: Reiss; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Caci, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nordin, Boving; Weiper

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Bakayoko, Baumgartner, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Mainz 05 2-2 RB Leipzig

For some reason, Mainz are struggling to pick up wins in front of their home fans, and we expect that trend to continue against RB Leipzig.

The visitors are a lot better than their 6-0 thrashing in Munich suggests, and bolstered by an impressive deadline day signing, we are backing Werner’s side to come away with at least a point.

