Luton Town have confirmed that they have appointed Arsenal legend Jack Wilshere as their new head coach.

Earlier in the October international break, the Hatters opted to part ways with Matt Bloomfield with the club having lost five of their opening 11 matches in League One after back-to-back relegations.

However, over the weekend, it quickly became apparent that the wheels were in motion with regards to the arrival of Wilshere, who has been waiting for his first permanent opportunity since a brief interim spell with Norwich City at the end of 2024-25.

Collecting four points from the Canaries' final two Championship fixtures last season ultimately maintained the 33-year-old's reputation as a blossoming head coach, and the former England international has now penned a contract at Kenilworth Road

Wilshere reacts to Luton arrival

Speaking to the club's official website, Wilshere touched upon his appointment as being a "full-circle moment" courtesy of his brief time with Luton during his youth days.

He said: "It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager.

“It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.



“I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.”

Wilshere added: "This Club’s story inspires me. Built on belief, unity, and hard work.

“The Club have shown incredible character on and off the pitch in recent times, and I’m honoured to lead to take the responsibility to lead this group into the future.

“There’s so much of the season still to play for and I’m excited about getting to work and putting my own stamp on things, and moving this club forward in a positive direction. I want to give the Luton fans a team they can be proud of, and the work to do that starts today.”

Former League One title winner joins Wilshere at Luton

Luton have also announced the shock appointment of Chris Powell - who guided Charlton Athletic to the 2011-12 League One title - as Wilshere's assistant.

The 56-year-old's arrival is a surprise due to Powell only linking up with Walsall's coaching team two weeks ago.

Nevertheless, Powell will now be alongside Wilshere in the dugout when Luton play host to Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon, Luton remaining in 11th position in the League One table with a game in hand after last weekend's fixtures.