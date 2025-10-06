Luton Town announce that they have sacked head coach Matt Bloomfield after the club's disappointing start to the League One campaign.

In January, Bloomfield made the decision to leave a League One promotion bid with Wycombe Wanderers to try to keep Luton in the Championship.

However, the Hatters were relegated on the final day of the campaign, going from Premier League football to the third tier of English football in successive seasons.

There had been hope that the 41-year-old would only benefit from a full pre-season with a new-look squad, but Luton have reached the October international break sitting in 11th place in the League One table.

Despite still sitting just five points adrift of fourth position, the Luton hierarchy have taken the opportunity to make a change in the dugout.

Luton announce Bloomfield sacking

In a club statement, Luton say that results and performances "have fallen the below the level expected" since the start of 2025-26.

The statement read: "Matt joined the Hatters in January from Wycombe Wanderers and despite overseeing a run of just two defeats in 11 games leading into the final day of the 2024/25 season, was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship following defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

"Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected, and the Board of Directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and first team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties.

"The Board wishes to thank Matt, Richard, Lee and Ben for their efforts during a difficult period for the Club and wishes them the very best for their future careers.

"Alex Lawless, aided by Paul Benson, Kevin Foley and Kevin Pilkington, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy trip to Cambridge United.

"With two training weeks ahead of the next league match, the process of appointing a new manager is now underway, which will be led by a committee involving members from the executive team, recruitment, football staff and the board."

Bloomfield departs with a record of 12 wins, seven draws and 14 defeats from his 33 matches in charge.

Who is Alex Lawless?

Alex Lawless is being promoted from his role as the club's Under-21 head coach to take the reins on a temporary basis.

He made over 200 appearances for Luton during his playing career, the Welshman now having ambitions to make an impact in the dugout.

The wording of Luton's statement suggests that a permanent appointment will be made prior to the game against Mansfield Town at Kenilworth Road on October 18.

Luton will head into that game having lost three of their last five matches in League One.