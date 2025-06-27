Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The final match of the Major League Soccer weekend will feature Los Angeles FC wrapping up the month of June by facing the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

It will be the first league contest for the Black and Gold since defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 nearly three weeks ago, while the Whitecaps were beaten 5-3 by San Diego on Wednesday.

Match preview

Following a rough showing at the Club World Cup earlier this month, Los Angeles FC aim to get back on track domestically, in their first league fixture since June 8.

Steve Cherundolo’s side were knocked out of that aforementioned tournament in the group phase, scoring a mere one goal, while collecting just a single point in three games.

Domestically though it has been quite some time since this team came away from a match empty-handed, riding a nine-game MLS unbeaten run into Sunday’s encounter.

So far this year, the Black and Gold have looked like a lock to earn maximum points at home, winning six of their eight home matches in the league with only one defeat thus far.

With a victory over the weekend, this team would stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to 10 matches, equaling their longest run without a defeat from a season ago.

LAFC have won four of their previous five matches played against the Whitecaps at BMO Stadium, with the last one being a narrow 1-0 triumph in the third and deciding game in the opening round of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.

One of the teams to beat throughout the first half of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign have looked rather human throughout the month of June.

Since being destroyed by Cruz Azul (5-0) in the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the beginning of the month, the Whitecaps have lost two of their last three fixtures played in MLS.

As a result, Jesper Sorensen’s men have dropped out of first place in the Western Conference, suffering successive league defeats for the first time in 2025 and sitting a point back of San Diego.

The third-highest scoring team in the West so far this year (34 goals) have netted a goal or fewer in three of their previous five matches across all competitions.

Sunday will be the first match of a five-game MLS road trip for Vancouver, who are in danger of losing successive away fixtures in this competition for the first time all year.

A victory for them on Sunday though would not only end their current losing run, but it would also mark their first regular-season triumph in California since March 2024 (2-0 over the San Jose Earthquakes).

Team News

Los Angeles could be missing Odin Thiago Holm this weekend, with the Norwegian suffering from a leg injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is likely to miss another match with a cruciate ligament tear.

During the international break, they added Javairo Dilrosun on loan from Mexican side Club America, while Nathan Ordaz should be available after representing El Salvador at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Eddie Segura, Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud all found the back of the net in their previous league triumph back in early June, their third win in a row on home soil.

On the Vancouver side, Ryan Gauld missed their midweek defeat with a knee issue, Giuseppe Bovalina had an illness, Ali Ahmed is back from the CONCACAF Gold Cup after sustaining an ankle injury, while Sam Adekugbe is out for the year after tearing his Achilles tendon.

They will be without Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, who are representing the USA in the Gold Cup quarter-finals this weekend, while Jayden Nelson is with the Canadian team.

Edier Ocampo, Mathias Laborda and Antoine Coupland all netted in a losing effort on Wednesday, with the latter scoring for the first time ever in an MLS encounter.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Marlon, Segura, Hollingshead; Jesus; Yeboah, Tillman, Amaya, Bouanga; Ebobisse

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Johnson; Cubas, Priso, Ngando; Vite, Rios, Sabbi

We say: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

While these are two sides with ambitions to win the title neither have been particularly sharp in the attacking third of late, while fatigue could make this match duller than expected given both sides have not had much time to rest since the international break.

