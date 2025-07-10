Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Los Angeles FC and Dallas, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking successive victories in the league for the first time since March, Los Angeles FC will face FC Dallas in their gameweek 23 MLS fixture at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

The home side are sixth in the Western Conference standings with 29 points from 18 matches, while their opponents are 13th in the table, seven places and eight points behind the hosts.

Match preview

The Black and Gold put up an underwhelming performance at the Club World Cup in June, exiting the competition in the first round, after two losses and a draw in the group stage.

The dismal run continued on their return to familiar territory, having suffered a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first game back in MLS.

However, LAFC claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Colorado in their most recent outing, a result that brought an end to a four-game winless streak across all competitions, and their second victory in the last three Major League Soccer fixtures.

Despite being the side that have played the fewest number of matches (18) in the West, the Black and Gold Falcons are well-positioned to qualify for the playoff.

And with four wins in their last five league outings at home, the hosts are favourites to claim another victory in their territory.

Although Dallas won the last time they played away from home, however, their recent run of form is nothing to write home about.

The visitors have endured a three-game losing streak, having suffered defeats against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-2), San Diego (3-2) and Minnesota United (2-1), a run which leaves them 13th in the Western Conference standings.

With their playoff hopes fast fading out, Eric Quill’s team still have a shot at qualifying for the wild-card round, but they have to start racking up positive results sooner rather than later, beginning with the trip to Los Angeles.

However, results on the road have not been favourable, claiming only a win, two losses and a solitary draw in their last four away exertions.

Another source of worry for Quill is his side’s defensive frailties, a situation which is highlighted by the 37 goals conceded so far, meaning it could be a long day at the office for the rearguard of the visiting side.

Team News

Besides Maxime Chanot, who is recuperating from a head injury, and Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is short on match fitness, the hosts have a clean bill of health.

Hence, there is a likelihood that the hosts will field the same side as in their last outing.

In addition to their unimpressive form, the away side have a lot of injuries to contend with ahead of this fixture.

Geovane Jesus (knee) and Enzo Newman (knee) are not in contention for places in the squad, the same as Bernard Kamungo and Nolan Norris, both of whom are recovering from ankle injuries.

This fixture will also come too soon for Paxton Pomykal, who is on the mend from a knee ligament injury.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Hollingshead, Segura, Long, Palencia; Delgado, Igor Jesus, Tillman; Bouanaga, Ordaz, Dilrosun

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Paes; Delgado, Farfan, Ibeagha, Abubakar, Moore; Kaick, Lletget, Acosta; Farrington, Musa

We say: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Dallas

Considering the form of both teams, LAFC are favourites to edge the visitors on Sunday, and we can only back the home side to record a 2-1 victory.

