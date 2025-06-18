Sports Mole previews Friday's FIFA Club World Cup clash between Los Angeles FC and Esperance Tunis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off defeats in their respective opening games, Los Angeles FC and Esperance Tunis will battle for their first point in the FIFA Club World Cup when they go head to head at Geodis Park on Friday.

The Major League Soccer outfit approach this encounter on the back of a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, while the African giants also suffered a setback of the same scoreline against Brazilian heavyweights Flamengo.

Match preview

Having found their way into this year’s expanded global showpiece through an unconventional path, Los Angeles arrived with something to prove.

Initially resigned to watching from home, fate took a turn when 2023 CONCACAF Champions League winners Leon were expelled for breaching FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules, thereby opening a window of opportunity for the Black and Gold, who seized it with both hands by triumphing over Club America in a playoff for the vacant slot.

Making their first-ever appearance in the competition and doing so through such a twist of fortune, LAFC were out to show they were no passengers, having been drawn into Group D alongside Premier League outfit Chelsea, Brazilian giants Flamengo and one of Africa’s finest in Esperance.

Few opponents could offer a bigger stage to make a statement than the English side, and Steve Cherundolo’s men gave a commendable account of themselves until the gap in quality finally told in the 34th minute, when Pedro Neto broke the deadlock before Enzo Fernandez sealed it after the break.

That defeat not only halted LAFC’s ten-game unbeaten run across all competitions, but also placed them in a precarious position, knowing full well that anything short of victory on Friday would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

With a final group outing against Flamengo to come, the Black and Gold will be throwing everything at this clash, fully aware that it could be their last lifeline.

Esperance find themselves in a similar situation, having seen their eleven-game unbeaten streak (W9, D2) snapped by that 2-0 defeat to the Brazilians on Tuesday.

For a team that had struck 27 times across those eleven matches, it was a toothless display in attack, as Maher Kanzari’s men failed to register a shot on target until the 67th minute.

Even more concerning was the breach of their typically watertight defence, having kept nine clean sheets in that same spell, while the loss marked the first time in twelve games that the Smiling Ones had conceded more than once.

While Esperance aim to bounce back with a win and boost their chances of reaching the knockouts, history offers little comfort, with the Tunis-based club managing just one victory from six matches across three previous appearances in the competition’s former format.

Team News

Los Angeles’ defeat to Chelsea came with added cost, as 19-year-old forward David Martinez was stretchered off in the first half and is unlikely to feature against Esperance.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined due to a cruciate ligament issue and will continue his recovery.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench in their opener and could be handed a start here, likely replacing Jeremy Ebobisse in the number nine role.

Esperance came through their opening fixture against Flamengo without any injury setbacks, leaving the Red and Yellow with a full squad available for selection on Friday.

Despite a quiet outing last time out, Algerian winger Youcef Belaili remains their biggest threat, having registered 15 goal involvements in both the Tunisian top flight and the CAF Champions League.

Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues struggled to make an impression in the number nine role on Tuesday, so it would not be a surprise to see 23-year-old Achref Jabri given the nod to lead the line.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Jesus, Tillman, Delgado; Bouanga, Giroud, Ordaz

Esperance Tunis starting lineup:

Said; Benali, Tougai, Meriah, Amine; Guenichi, Jbeli, Ogbelu; Sasse, Jabiri, Belaili

We say: Los Angeles FC 1-0 Esperance Tunis

With both sides desperate to keep their campaign alive, this clash promises to be tense, but we expect Los Angeles to edge this one, given their wealth of internationally experienced players and the fact that the tournament being held in their country may count for something.

