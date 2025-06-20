Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz reportedly takes another major step to completing his record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, as the 22-year-old completes the first part of his medical.

What looks like being the deal of the summer is edging closer to completion, as Wirtz flew into England on Thursday to finalise his switch to the Premier League champions.

After reportedly failing with a pair of earlier nine-figure offers, Liverpool succeeded with a package totalling £116m, made up of a £100m fixed fee and £16m in add-ons.

Wirtz had already given Liverpool the thumbs-up weeks ago, having informed Bayern Munich of his desire to join the English champions after Manchester City pulled out of the running due to the finances involved.

Official confirmation of Wirtz's move should come soon, as journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the Germany international has passed the first half of his medical tests at Anfield.

Wirtz is expected to complete the necessary examinations on Friday, after which he will put pen to paper on a long-term contract until 2030 and be unveiled as the Reds' newest addition.

What records could Wirtz break with Liverpool move?

Even if Wirtz's move to Liverpool does not work out as intended and no add-ons are activated, the 22-year-old will become the club's most expensive signing of all time and first player to arrive for £100m or more.

The Reds committed to a total package of £85m when they signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022, but the misfiring South American striker - who is expected to leave this summer - will soon be knocked off his throne.

In addition, Wirtz will become the most expensive German footballer of all time, an honour currently held by Kai Havertz and his £71m arrival at Chelsea from none other than Leverkusen in 2020.

If Liverpool end up forking out another £7m or so in bonuses, the 22-year-old can also call himself the most expensive Premier League footballer in history, eclipsing Enzo Fernandez's £106.8m switch from Chelsea to Benfica in 2023.

Wirtz will depart Leverkusen having amassed 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 matches for the club and will become Liverpool's third signing of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Following the playmaker's switch, Liverpool are anticipated to complete a deal for Milos Kerkez and are also expected to make a 'significant' bid for a Premier League centre-back ahead of Jarell Quansah's Leverkusen move.