Liverpool have reportedly identified Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a transfer target for 2026.

The Reds added 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni to Arne Slot's central defensive options in the summer transfer window, but they were disappointed not to recruit an established centre-back.

Liverpool saw a deadline day move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi fall through after the Eagles failed to find an adequate replacement before the window slammed shut.

The Premier League champions continue to be linked with the England international, but they also appear to be keeping their options open in their quest to bolster their backline.

Liverpool eyeing Araujo transfer

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are plotting a surprise swoop for Araujo after identifying the Barcelona defender as a possible target.

The report claims that the Reds are willing to spend €50m (£43.2m) to sign a player who only penned a new long-term deal in January.

Araujo is under contract until the summer of 2031, but there is uncertainty surrounding his future due to his lack of playing time.

The Uruguayan started just 11 La Liga matches last season due to technical decisions and injury problems, while he has been an unused substitute for the past two matches after starting the opening two games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Will Barcelona allow Araujo to leave?

Barcelona have no immediate need to part ways with Araujo after tying him down to a long-term contract earlier this year.

However, they are open to selling players who could generate significant fees and improve their financial situation.

As a result, Barcelona could allow Araujo to depart if they receive a significant proposal, although they would surely have to sign a replacement, especially as their backline was weakened by Inigo Martinez's summer exit.

With that said, the Blaugrana could close the door to Araujo's possible departure if he manages to secure a regular starting spot in Hansi Flick's side in the coming months.

As it stands, Araujo appears to be behind former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in the battle to be Pau Cubarsi's centre-back partner.