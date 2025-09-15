Manchester City and Liverpool could reportedly be set for a transfer tug of war for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the next summer window.

Manchester City are reportedly set to rival Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Guehi throughout the summer window, and they were very close to securing his signature after a deal was agreed on deadline day.

However, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner threatened to walk away if Guehi was sold, and the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal, leaving the defender extremely frustrated.

The Reds are reportedly expected to make a move for the England international again in the January transfer window on a cut-price deal, but the 25-year-old has reiterated his commitment to Palace this season.

Man City join Liverpool in Guehi chase

According to a report from The Mirror, Pep Guardiola's side are set to rival Liverpool for Guehi next summer.

A host of European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus, are interested in signing the Palace defender. However, there is also a strong pull to stay in the Premier League, with several heavyweight clubs vying for his signature.

Apart from Liverpool and Man City, Chelsea are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Guehi, with Enzo Maresca looking to bring back their former defender at the club.

While Liverpool will feel they have a big advantage over other rivals, other Premier League clubs can lure him with a lucrative contract offer next summer.

Liverpool should make another attempt for Guehi in January

Signing a new defender is a priority for Liverpool, and they must tempt the Eagles into selling him in January.

Palace will have another opportunity to sign a new defender during January, and it makes sense for them to cash in on the player and reinvest in the squad.

Liverpool are relying on Joe Gomez to step up, while young defender Giovanni Leoni and Rhys Williams remain other options for Arne Slot.

Gomez is a highly experienced and reliable defender, but his injury record is a major concern. Failing to sign a new defender in January could hurt Liverpool badly, and that is why they must do everything to bring Guehi to Anfield in the next window.