Liverpool will look to sign Marc Guehi for free, but a new report claims they will face competition from a Premier League rival in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly braced for Chelsea to compete for the signature of Marc Guehi once his Crystal Palace contract expires.

The Merseysiders moved back to the summit of the table following their victory against Burnley on Sunday, though they relied on a 95th-minute winner from Mohamed Salah.

Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate kept their second clean sheets of the season, and the latter has rediscovered his form after a difficult spell earlier in the campaign.

Konate may have faced greater competition for a starting spot had the Reds completed the signing of Guehi, but Palace's decision to keep him at Selhurst Park with a year remaining on his deal means Arne Slot could sign him for free at the end of 2025-26.

However, TBR Football have claimed that Chelsea are hoping to tempt Guehi to join the Blues once his contract expires, adding that a number of other Premier League sides are also attentive to the situation.

Should Guehi sign for Chelsea over Liverpool?

Chelsea are one of three unbeaten teams in the Premier League alongside Liverpool and Crystal Palace, and they will have ambitions of challenging for the title.

Enzo Maresca's side look strong in midfield and attack, but following the ACL injury to centre-back Levi Colwill, the team's options in the heart of defence have been considerably weakened.

Players can take time to recover their previous level after suffering serious knee injuries, so bringing Guehi to Stamford Bridge could be sensible.

While the defender will be confident of claiming a starting spot for years to come, he must be wary of the fact Chelsea have freely spent in previous windows as the club may be tempted to sign competition for Guehi's spot if his form dips.

Why Liverpool may benefit waiting for Guehi in the summer

While Guehi was denied his move to Liverpool on deadline day, he will now be guaranteed playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, something that he may not have had at Anfield.

Konate's contract is also set to expire in the summer, so perhaps waiting a year to sign the Palace defender could offer a smooth transition for Slot's side should Liverpool lose their starting centre-back for free.

The Reds have struggled to perform at their best so far this season, and some of their issues can be attributed to the fact their squad has experienced significant turnover from the team that won the league in 2024-25.

Signing Guehi in January could cause further disruption as the Englishman will likely need to adapt to the squad, and any mistakes could be costly in the title race.

Additionally, Giovanni Leoni may be afforded more minutes on the pitch if Liverpool do not move for the Palace centre-back in January, and his time in the XI could help him the 18-year-old develop further.