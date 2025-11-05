Liverpool reportedly identify their primary target for the January transfer window, with fans hoping that the team can catch Arsenal in the hunt for the Premier League.

Liverpool have identified Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni as their priority target in the January transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds have found their feet in the past week, with their 1-0 against Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League their second consecutive victory in all competitions, as well as their second consecutive clean sheet.

Arne Slot had overseen six losses in seven prior to their two most recent wins, and their poor form has allowed Arsenal to build a seven-point lead in the hunt for the Premier League title.

While the club spent over £400m in the summer transfer window, they may need to delve into the January market if they wish to overcome that deficit.

Fichajes report that Liverpool are prepared to spend as much as €100m (£88.03) to secure Inter centre-back Bastoni, who could be available due to the Italian side's financial struggles.

Alessandro Bastoni in profile: Does Inter Milan centre-back make sense?

Bastoni has been key to much of Inter's success over the past seasons, helping guid the team to two Champions League finals, as well as two Serie A titles.

The 26-year-old has primarily played on the left of a back three, something that may make him an odd fit in Slot's back four at Anfield.

However, the Italian has consistently shown he is able to come out on top in his individual battles, with the defender winning 70% of his aerial duels in Serie A this season, just shy of Ibrahima Konate's figure (73.1%).

Bastoni is arguably one of the best progressors of the ball from the back in European football, and his ability in possession may help the Reds address some of their issues during buildup.

Given Virgil van Dijk will not be replaced from Liverpool this term, it is hard to say that signing Bastoni in January would be a sensible use of funds when their are other problematic areas that could be improved.

Can Liverpool catch Arsenal in the Premier League title race?

Liverpool's improved performances of late has reignited confidence that the club can challenge for the title this campaign, though they are yet to prove they have solved their defensive problems.

The Merseysiders have conceded 14 goals in the top flight this season, whereas first-placed Arsenal have conceded on just three occasions.

Making a defensive addition in the January window would appear logical, but many of the team's difficulties have stemmed from their inability to deal with second balls.

Van Dijk and Konate have often dealt with initial passes played in behind, and if Slot can find ways of helping his side consistently win possession from knockdowns in midfield, perhaps the champions will be able to catch the Gunners.