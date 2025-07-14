The agents of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko reportedly contact four Premier League clubs after Arsenal ended their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

The agents of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have reportedly been in touch with four Premier League clubs after Arsenal ended their interest in signing the Slovenia international.

The Gunners tried and failed to lure Sesko away from the Red Bull Arena last summer, during which the striker signed a new Leipzig deal, but the consensus was that he would be allowed to depart this time around after another year of development in Germany.

However, Arsenal allegedly believed that Leipzig were being unfair with their valuation of the Slovenian, and they swerved to Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, whom they have now agreed a deal for.

At the same time, Sesko's future is the subject of renewed uncertainty, although Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have been tipped to reignite their interest following Arsenal's snub.

The 22-year-old supposedly wants to continue his career in Europe for the time being, though, but there have been few offers from elsewhere on the continent during the current window.

Liverpool 'contacted' by Sesko's agents over summer transfer

Now, Sesko's agents have supposedly taken matters into their own hands, as TBR Football claims that the Slovenian's camp have contacted Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United to gauge their interest in a summer deal for the striker.

Sesko was allegedly 'disappointed' to see a desired switch to Arsenal fall through this summer, but the former Red Bull Salzburg striker is now weighing up his next move, and he has not ruled out remaining at Leipzig.

Die Roten Bullen are believed to have slapped a €90m (£78m) price tag on the head of the 22-year-old, while Arsenal will only pay a guaranteed €63.5m (£55.1m) to bring Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium.

Owing to last summer's extension, Sesko still has four years left to run on his contract with Leipzig, whom he has scored 39 goals for in 87 appearances across all competitions since 2023.

The 6ft 4in marksman found the back of the net 21 times in 45 matches for Die Roten Bullen in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has 16 goals to show from 41 appearances for the Slovenia national team.

Which Premier League club is most realistic for Sesko this summer?

While Chelsea rarely pass up the opportunity to sign a fledgling attacking talent, the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap make it difficult to envisage the Blues also making a move for Sesko.

Additionally, Manchester United surely cannot fathom forking out £78m for the 22-year-old, especially while they are still prioritising a £62.5m deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo after paying the same fee for Matheus Cunha.

Sesko could very well work for Newcastle United as a successor to Alexander Isak, but the Magpies have thus far managed to ward off interest in the Swede and will continue to do so for the entire summer.

Liverpool's interest in Isak is no secret, but the Reds are unlikely to get anywhere in talks with Newcastle, so Sesko could emerge as an intriguing option for the Premier League champions.

Money is not an issue for Liverpool, who could boost their coffers further through the possible sales of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, so there is every chance that Sesko could haunt Arsenal in a different shade of red next season.