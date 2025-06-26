Liverpool's signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez could have a significant impact on veteran Andrew Robertson, who is said to have admirer abroad.

Andrew Robertson's future has been pushed further into doubt following Liverpool's signing of Milos Kerkez, Reds expert David Lynch has asserted.

After months of speculation, the champions confirmed on Thursday that they had completed the signing of Bournemouth defender Kerkez, who arrived for a fee in the region of £40m.

The addition of the 21-year-old could spell the end of Robertson's time as a starter given the Scotsman was identified by pundits such as Jamie Carragher as upgradable.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with the veteran's signature, and with just a year remaining on his contract, it would not be surprising if he was moved on.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch explained that Robertson is currently deciding where his future lies, saying: "The last I heard on it is that it's Andy Robertson in decision-making time. He's on holiday at the moment and having to think about it, whether that's something he necessarily wants to pursue.

"His camp certainly didn't knock it down when I asked in terms of it at least being an option, but in terms of whether he is actually going to pursue it and go for it, that decision is being made now and when he communicates that, things would then step up between Atletico and Liverpool.

"Atletico is a fantastic club that competes for major honours and to try that experience of living in a new country and learn the language would be really appealing, [as would] working under Simeone. It's such a high level in terms of still playing in the Champions League, and his place at Liverpool is under threat."

Reports have emerged suggesting that Atletico Madrid have other left-back targets in mind, which could limit Robertson's hopes of a transfer away to such a high-calibre side.

What can Kerkez offer?

Regardless of whether Robertson stays at the club, Kerkez will in all likelihood be the starting left-back, and the Hungarian will be able to provide the intensity on the left that boss Arne Slot desires.

The defender is an exceptional athlete, and his ability to drive up and down the flank could also have defensive benefits, especially when Liverpool face counter-attacks.

Lynch insisted that Kerkez will add significantly at both ends of the pitch, when he told Sports Mole: "You looked at left-back as one of the areas in this team that could be so clearly strengthened this summer - the other one in that centre-forward role - and in Kerkez Liverpool have solved that problem.

"I know £40m is steep for a full-back but he's 21, his defensive numbers are great, his attacking numbers are good and are on the up. If you track them across the season, they've got better and better, and he just looks to be a rounded, brilliant full-back who is only going to get better.

"Attitude seems good. He really wanted to move to Liverpool if his social media is anything to go by! A lot of good ingredients there and I'm excited to see what he brings."

Kerkez managed to score two goals and provide five assists in the Premier League last term, whereas he failed to score in 2023-24 and only registered one assist.

The impact of Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong

Kerkez is not the only full-back to have been signed by Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £30m.

The former Bundesliga star is athletic like Kerekz, and he is expected to compete for a place at right-back with Conor Bradley, whose playstyle is also energetic.

Lynch argued that Slot's desire for running power down the flanks is part of a strategy to get more speed into the XI, telling Sports Mole: "It's been a big way of getting more pace in the team. That's been the idea for this summer, to add that, and to do it at full- back makes a lot of sense.

"They are so capable of getting up and down - both [Kerkez and Frimpong] - and Bradley is too. It adds that extra little bit of pace but think about what it does for Mo Salah to have Frimpong or Bradley sprinting down the outside of him.

"Trent was no slouch but not quite as electric as Frimpong or Kerkez. Obviously Robertson's pace has declined in recent years. It frees your wingers, it creates more panic in the final third."

Slot has frequently praised Paris Saint-Germain's use of flying full-backs, so perhaps Reds fans can expect to see similar dynamics at Liverpool in 2025-26.

