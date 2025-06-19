Liverpool will reportedly find it hard to finance a deal for one of their main striker targets this summer, which could force the club to change plans.

Liverpool have accepted that a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike will be difficult to pull off, the latest reports have claimed.

The Reds will soon be strengthened in the forward line by the arrival of attacker Florian Wirtz, who will help to replace the lost creativity of Trent Alexander-Anrold.

However, Arne Slot's side may need to bring in a new number nine in order to get the best out of Wirtz given Darwin Nunez has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag.

The champions have been credited with an interest in strikers such as Eintracht Frankurt's Ekitike, who is said to be available this summer for a fee of £85m.

Football Insider report that Liverpool are not willing to match the Bundesliga club's valuation, especially as they have committed to a club-record fee with Bayer Leverkusen that could rise to £116m for Wirtz.

Striker alternatives

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in recent days, but if the club are reluctant to pay for Ekitike, it is difficult to see them parting with more than £100m for the Magpies forward.

Victor Osimhen could come onto Liverpool's radar given Nunez is said to be a leading target for his parent club Napoli, who have also been credited with an interest in Federico Chiesa.

Perhaps Napoli would be willing to negotiate favourable terms with the Reds if they ensured that Nunez and Chiesa were available for reasonable prices.

Wirtz up front

Should Liverpool fail to bring in a striker, there are a number of options available to boss Arne Slot, including utilising Wirtz as his team's centre-forward.

Slot at times deployed two attacking midfielders in place of a central striker last term, with both players dropping deep in order to open up space for wide players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz to attack.

The latter player could be an option up front considering he frequently started as a false nine in 2024-25, especially against opposition teams who were more adventurous and left space behind their backline.

Considering Slot demonstrated his ability to adapt in his first season in charge of Liverpool, it would not be surprising if he was able to succeed next term without the addition of a striker.