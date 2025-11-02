Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on a Premier League forward, with the club keen to boost their hopes of beating Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Liverpool's chief scout Barry Hunter was in attendance to watch Fulham winger Kevin during his side's win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds' season has been mixed, as while they won their first five games of the Premier League season, they then lost their next four.

Arne Slot oversaw a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday, though with a test against Manchester City to come next weekend, the club could be facing the prospect of five league defeats in six.

The Merseysiders are already seven points behind first-placed Arsenal, and if they are to reduce that gap, then they may need to delve into the transfer market.

Football Insider claim that the Reds are monitoring 22-year-old Fulham winger Kevin, who started on the left side of attack against Wolves and made his full Premier League debut.

Liverpool's left-wing problem: Is Cody Gakpo good enough?

Current first-choice left-winger Cody Gakpo has managed to score four goals and provide three assists in 14 games for Liverpool, but while his returns are by no means poor, it is fair to say that he has underwhelmed.

The Dutchman has consistently looked to cut inside and shoot, even when Milos Kerkez and Andrew Robertson have provided overlapping runs.

While his ability to produce a high volume of shots is admirable, his skillset is often limited and predictable, making him easier to defend against.

Many of his goals this season have come about as a result of good positioning and positive work from teammates, rather than opportunities he has produced himself.

What do Liverpool need in the January transfer window to catch Arsenal?

While Liverpool arguably must sign a winger to compete with Gakpo, adding Kevin to the squad would represent a risk given his limited experience of top-flight football in England.

If Slot is to compete for the title this season, it would be more sensible to invest in other areas of the pitch, especially in midfield and defence.

The Reds have struggled to deal with second balls all campaign, and bringing in someone such as Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest could help alleviate many of those issues.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi almost signed for the Merseysiders in the summer transfer window, and his ability to play out from the back would make him a welcome addition at Anfield.