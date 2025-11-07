Liverpool transfer news: 'Contract talks' started for key Arne Slot star as second deal to be discussed 'soon'

Reds open 'contract talks' with player as second deal to be discussed 'soon'
Liverpool reportedly open contract talks with a key star, and they hope to be able to begin discussions with another player, with both crucial to Arne Slot's plans.

Liverpool have started contract talks with Dominik Szoboszlai and hope to reward him for his impressive performances in 2025-26, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will take on Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, with the clash a crucial barometer of whether the team have overcome the struggles that saw them fall seven points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.

Though the Merseysiders have lost six of their past nine games, midfielder Szoboszlai has managed to excel in multiple positions.

Boss Arne Slot has deployed the Hungarian in deeper midfield roles, as a number 10 and as a right-back, but he has found joy wherever he has played.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool have begun talks with Szoboszlai regarding a new deal, and the transfer expert also claims that the club plan to open talks with Ryan Gravenberch soon.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool celebrates scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt, on October 22, 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai: Why midfielder has been Liverpool's best player

The biggest reason Liverpool have encountered difficulties in 2025-26 has been their inability to deal with second balls, with teams often playing more directly into their forwards and hoping to win control of loose possession.

Unlike teammates such as Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai is able to compete physically with most midfielders, and his immense pace helps him recover defensively.

Liverpool have also struggled at times when defending from the front, but the Hungarian has often been used as part of the pressing unit in the forward line, stepping up front the middle of the pitch to help cover for Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old's passing from deep has also been exceptional, and his ability to play progressively has been crucial following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the past summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool in action on August 25, 2025

Can Szoboszlai and Gravenberch help Liverpool win Premier League title?

Should Liverpool beat Manchester City on the weekend, the gap to first-placed Arsenal could be just four points, though the Gunners will be favourites when they face Sunderland on Saturday.

If Slot is to guide his side to a second Premier League title, he will have to ensure that the team can win their battles in the middle of the pitch.

Mac Allister was among the best players on Tuesday when Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, but it remains to be seen how the Argentine will cope against upcoming opponents such as Nottingham Forest.

Putting Curtis Jones into the XI against more physically imposing teams could be sensible approach, and a midfield three of Jones, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai would likely excel.

Lewis Nolan

