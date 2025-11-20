Liverpool reportedly learn which Premier League sides they must beat if they are to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for Antoine Semenyo in January, the latest report has claimed.

The winter window is fast approaching, and though the Reds spent unprecedented sums in the summer, the calls to strengthen the squad further have continued to grow given their Premier League struggles.

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has recently called for new additions in the backline, but rumours of the team's interest in Bournemouth winger Semenyo have intensified.

Transfer expert David Ornstein spoke about the club's interest in the 25-year-old for The Athletic's podcast, and while he confirmed that Arne Slot's side are in the race, he also revealed that Spurs and Manchester City are seriously interested too.

Ornstein reported: "It sounds like Liverpool have a firm interest but we don’t know because there will be others contending as well. Man City are credited with an interest. Tottenham [too]. For the time being, from the many conversations I’ve had, those seem to be the three teams genuinely in the frame.

"The industry is telling us so far that if there is to be a move it’s sounding more like a Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham direction of travel, subject to change."

Semenyo is said to have a £65m release clause that would decrease if he was to stay beyond January, though it seems unlikely that he would opt to remain given the considerable interest in his signature.

Antoine Semenyo assessed: What can the winger bring to Arne Slot's side?

After selling left-winger Luis Diaz and striker Darwin Nunez in the summer, Liverpool brought in forwards Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, two players that prefer to operate in central areas.

Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo can both play from the left, but the former has often been utilised as a number 10, while the latter has failed to impress this term.

None of the left-wing options available to boss Arne Slot are as intense, with or without the ball, as Diaz or Nunez, but Semenyo is arguably as aggressive and intense as the aforementioned duo.

Semenyo has scored six goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this campaign, and his ability to operate on both flanks would be of benefit to Liverpool, who may be without Mohamed Salah for four games in January.

The Reds will play Arsenal on January 8, and having Semenyo in the squad as an option in attack could boost the team's chances of victory and potentially help get the Merseysiders back in the race for the title.

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to Antoine Semenyo?

Manchester City may prove to be the Reds' most serious challengers for Semenyo given they look like they are in a position from which to immediately push for the Premier League title.

The prospect of working under Pep Guardiola, who was able to maximise wide attackers like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, could be difficult to turn down.

Tottenham are currently in fifth place and are level with eighth-placed Liverpool on 18 points, but it remains to be seen if Thomas Frank would be the right coach for his development.

Spurs have at times struggled to get the ball to their forwards, whereas the Reds boast a number of creative players at the club, so it would not be surprising if the Bournemouth winger preferred a move to Anfield.