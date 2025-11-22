Liverpool are reportedly pushing Ibrahima Konate for a decision on his future, with the club having come to a decision ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool have reportedly pushed Ibrahima Konate for an answer on whether he intends to sign a new deal as they would prefer to sell him in January if he does not renew.

The Reds suffered a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, ending the day in 11th place.

Ibrahima Konate was substituted off in the 55th minute for Hugo Ekitike, and his poor performances of late have raised questions about whether he has been distracted by the fact he has less than a year left on his contract.

There have been suggestions that Konate has been offered a new deal, but with no decision seemingly made, fans are concerned that the defender could leave for free.

BILD report that the club are applying pressure on the Frenchman to come to a decision as they would rather sell him in January than lose him for free in the summer.

Should Liverpool let Ibrahima Konate leave amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid interest?

Konate has endured a difficult season so far, and he was arguably the Reds' worst performer against Nottingham Forest, with the 26-year-old responsible for the corner that led to the opening goal.

The Frenchman was also fortunate that a skewed clearance did not result in a second goal moments later, as while Igor Jesus's strike was ruled out for a handball offence, replays appeared to indicate that the goal may have been wrongly denied.

One of the most alarming aspects of Konate's performances has been his temperament given one error in a match has often led to numerous mistakes, and his inability to recover his composure has been damaging.

Perhaps the centre-back has been bothered by the uncertainty regarding his future, but he is not currently performing at a level deserving of a new contract, and there is an argument that Liverpool should not be overly concerned if he departed to the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

How can Arne Slot improve Liverpool's defence in the January transfer window?

Given Konate has been consistently poor, the addition of another centre-back in January would be a welcome boost, and the club should do all they can to bring in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Liverpool would also improve if they were better able to win second balls in midfield, an area that the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have struggled in.

While it would be difficult to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, he would add extra solidity in the middle of the pitch and help prevent the team being so vulnerable to counter-attacks.

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong having failed to impress this campaign, there is an argument that the Reds must sign a right-back, though perhaps the signing of a right-sided defender can wait until the summer.