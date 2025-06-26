Liverpool confirm their second loan exit of the summer transfer window as the Premier League champions' major reshuffle in one specific position continues.

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has penned a new contract at Anfield and will spend the 2025-26 season on loan at Crawley Town, the Reds have announced.

The 21-year-old was due to become a free agent this summer and is yet to make his senior Liverpool debut, but he was an unused substitute in last season's Premier League and Champions League.

Prior to spending the 2024-25 campaign with Arne Slot's squad, Davies represented Crewe Alexandra on loan in 2023-24, where he kept eight clean sheets in 32 matches as he gained valuable first-team experience in League Two.

Now, the 2003-born shot-stopper will head back down to the fourth tier with Crawley, whom he will spend the next year with after putting pen to paper on a Liverpool renewal.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com after sealing his switch, Davies said: "I am really happy to be here. I had some great conversations with people at the club and they made me fell wanted and welcomed me in.

"I had a really good chat with the manager who presented really well to me and said that he wanted me, so it made it the decision very easy."

Davies joined Liverpool as an Under-9s player before signing his first professional contract in 2021, and the 21-year-old has also represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 level.

Liverpool continue significant goalkeeper reshuffle with Davies loan move

Davies is the second Liverpool shot-stopper in 10 days to sign an Anfield extension before heading out on loan; Vitezslav Jaros - currently at Dutch giants Ajax - did the exact same earlier this month.

The Englishman's exit continues a significant summer of change in the goalkeeping department for Liverpool, who could not have promised Davies and Jaros the game time they require at this stage of their careers.

While Caoimhin Kelleher has also jumped ship for Brentford, Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili will soon be officially integrated into the squad, as will Hungarian youngster Armin Pecsi.

However, the one constant among the change is established number one Alisson Becker, who has been frequently linked with a move away but does not intend to leave before his deal expires in 2027.

The Brazilian will be lining up in front of a defence soon to be reinforced by Jeremie Frimpong, who is stepping into Trent Alexander-Arnold's shoes, while Milos Kerkez's £40m signing from Bournemouth ought to be confirmed imminently.