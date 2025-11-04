Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Fulham's winger Kevin in action against Wolves, and they have been heavily impressed.

Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on Fulham winger Kevin and the Reds' scouts have been following him.

The Reds bolstered their forward department in the summer window by signing Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak, but there is always room for a quality player in the side.

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in the summer window, and they have signed an out-and-out winger like him. Cody Gakpo has been used as a left winger, but the Reds could be looking for more depth in that region.

The Premier League champions also need to sign a right winger at some point after Mohamed Salah ends his time at Liverpool, and it appears that they have been checking on options already.

Reds keen on Fulham winger?

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool chief scout Barry Hunter was in attendance at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Fulham beat Wolves 3-0.

The report claims that the Hunter watched the 22-year-old winger, who made his full Premier League debut for the Cottagers.

Kevin moved to Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk for a club record of £34.6m, and he will look to cement his position in Marco Silva's starting XI in the upcoming games.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have been impressed with the winger's dribbling and the ability to carry the ball forward.

What should draw their attention more is that he is versatile enough to play on both flanks with equal confidence, which means he could be an utility player if the Reds decide to take a punt on him.

Will Liverpool be active in the January window?

Liverpool are more likely to observe Kevin for an extended period and compile reports before making a decision about him, as the scouts are also likely to check out other targets.

The Reds are unlikely to move for a winger in January, unless they decide to offload Federico Chiesa, who has impressed in cameo roles this season.

The Merseyside giants need a centre-back, and have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi, but doubts remain whether they will make an offer for him in January as he will be available for free next summer.