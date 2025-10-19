Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'wowed' by Argentine young talent at Under-20 World Cup

Liverpool are reportedly impressed by the performance of Argentine young talent Dylan Gorosito at the Under-20 World Cup, and they will continue tracking him.

Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by the performance of Argentine young talent, Dylan Gorosito, who has impressed in the Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

The 19-year-old right-back has not been a household name as yet, as he has not yet broken into the senior team at Boca Juniors.

The young full-back has played only once for the senior team, but his performance in Chile could earn him more game time in the future.

These types of tournaments are perfect for young players to showcase their talents, and several top clubs keep a close eye on the top performers so that they can recruit them.

Liverpool wowed by young Argentine?

According to a report from Rousing The Kop, the Reds' scouts have been left 'wowed' by the performance of the young talent.

Gorosito has played a crucial role for Argentina in this tournament as he helped them to reach the finals of the Under-20 World Cup, where they will face Morocco.

The report claims that the young right-back's ability has been widely praised by the scouts from European clubs in attendance, and Liverpool will continue to track him once the tournament ends.

The Reds will not offer him a deal anytime soon, but it appears that he will be someone they will keep him under their radar and watch his progress at Boca.

Liverpool's right-back problems

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer window after the defender decided to join Real Madrid and replaced him with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Arne Slot has Conor Bradley as another option for the right-back role, but the Reds defender has barely impressed this season.

In many games this season, including the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United, Slot has used Dominik Szoboszlai in that position towards the end of the game, which means the Reds could be looking for a new right-back in the future.

This has become a massive problem for Slot this season, as Liverpool have looked better when Szoboszlai has played at right-back, but he brings a lot more to the game playing as a midfielder.