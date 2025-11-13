Liverpool, Spurs 'suffer blow' in pursuit of West Ham star

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly suffer a blow in their pursuit of West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen, who is not keen on leaving the Hammers anytime soon.

Bowen joined the Hammers in the January transfer window of 2020 and has become one of their key players, making 250 appearances and scoring 77 goals.

West Ham have struggled badly in the Premier League in 2025-26, currently sitting 18th in the table, but Bowen has been one of their most consistent performers, contributing four goals.

Bowen has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent years, but it appears that the Hammers have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Liverpool and Tottenham suffer blow in Bowen chase?

The Reds have explored the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, but the deal is unlikely to materialise.

Likewise, Spurs are also keen to land the former Hull City winger after signing Mohammed Kudus, Bowen's former teammate, in the summer, but any move is unlikely.

According to a report from Football Insider, West Ham will only part ways with Bowen if they receive an irresistible offer for their talismanic forward.

As of now, the Hammers have received no bids for their left-footed winger, who could certainly be tempted by the proposition of playing Champions League football, something West Ham cannot provide at the moment.

Bowen has a contract at the London Stadium until 2030, and Liverpool and Spurs will have to pay a hefty transfer fee to lure him away from West Ham.

Liverpool and Tottenham have other targets

The Premier League champions spent heavily on bolstering their forward department in the summer, but they still need another winger at some point, either in the January window or next summer.

In recent months, the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, while Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is also someone they reportedly admire.

Tottenham have reportedly shown interest in Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, but in recent weeks, the north London outfit has also been linked with Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Bowen would be a terrific signing for both clubs, but it appears that even if they do not get him, they have other options lined up.