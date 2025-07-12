Liverpool reportedly name their asking price for Ibrahima Konate, but Real Madrid are expected to hold out for a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a €50m (£43.2m) price tag on the head of Ibrahima Konate amid increasing fears that the defender could leave on a free transfer next summer.

The France international is yet to sign an Anfield extension since joining in 2021 and has now entered the last 12 months of his current agreement with the Premier League champions.

Konate is therefore eligible to hold talks with foreign clubs from January onwards, and Real are seemingly banking on signing the former RB Leipzig man without paying Liverpool a penny next summer.

Konate has allegedly informed Los Blancos that he wants to make the move to the Bernabeu in 2026, following the exact same path that Trent Alexander-Arnold took, albeit for an £8m fee rather than on a free transfer.

Real chose to pay a nominal fee to have Alexander-Arnold in their squad in time for the Club World Cup, but Konate would be expected to arrive as a free agent after running down his Reds deal.

Liverpool 'want £43.2m' to sanction Konate's exit this summer

Despite the risk of Konate leaving for nothing in 2026, AS claims that Liverpool would still be after £43.2m - at the very minimum - to let him go in the current market.

However, Real Madrid are apparently not giving any thought to a deal for the centre-back this early, as they are more than happy to wait for a year given that Konate has made his feelings clear on a move.

Xabi Alonso has already reinforced his central ranks this summer with the £50m capture of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, while Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Raul Asencio are all still on the books.

Alaba is recovering from a serious knee problem, though, while Rudiger is also in his 30s, and Alonso has reportedly decided that Asencio can leave the club after some underwhelming displays in the Club World Cup.

Aurelien Tchouameni can also fill in at centre-back, though, so Los Blancos are content to bide their time, save their money and pick up Konate on a free in 2026.

The 26-year-old has managed five goals and four assists in 132 appearances for the Reds in all competitions over the past four years, starting 30 Premier League matches en route to the 2024-25 title.

Will Liverpool need to reinforce their defence this summer?

If Konate were to leave alongside Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah and West Bromwich Albion new boy Nat Phillips this summer, their exits would almost certainly necessitate the need for another centre-back to be brought in at Anfield.

However, Liverpool seem content to get by with Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for one more season, provided the former does indeed see out the final 12 months of his current contract.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is still thought to be of serious interest to the Premier League champions, but he could instead follow the Konate trick and run down the last year of his deal at Selhurst Park before a free transfer next year.

For the time being, Arne Slot also has Amara Nallo and Wellity Lucky coming through the youth ranks, but it would be a shock if Liverpool did not add to their centre-back ranks next year.