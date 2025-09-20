Liverpool 'could move' for Bayern star next summer

Liverpool reportedly could move for Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who is set to become a free agent next summer.

Liverpool reportedly could move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano next summer on a free transfer.

The Reds were looking to sign a new centre-back during the summer transfer window, and were close to signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day.

Despite reaching an agreement with the Eagles, the move ultimately collapsed after Oliver Glasner threatened to quit the club if the defender was sold.

While Guehi remains the first-choice option for the Reds, the Premier League champions are exploring other options, and Upamecano has emerged as one of them, along with Joel Ordonez, Jarrad Branthwaite, Murillo and Charlie Cresswell.

Liverpool eye move for Upamecano?

The Reds are heavily reliant on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, their first-choice defenders, and they lack proper depth in defence. Joe Gomez has struggled with his fitness in recent years, while Giovanni Leoni is seen as a player for the future.

According to a report from Rousing The Kop, Upamecano could emerge as a possible alternative for the Reds, with the Frenchman's contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 and has made over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals.

While there have been a lot of talks going on about the Frenchman's future, the defender himself has admitted that he is happy at Bayern and that his agent has been in talks with the Bavarian giants regarding a contract renewal.

The curious case of Konate at Liverpool

Liverpool may struggle to lure Guehi to Anfield either in January or next summer, as several European clubs, including Real Madrid, are now vying for his signature.

It has been suggested that the England defender could be tempted to move to Madrid in 2026, which would come as a significant blow to the Reds.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still stuck with Konate's contract situation, and they need to make a decision quickly. Konate has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, and the French defender has yet to sign a new deal at the club.

While the Reds are hopeful that the Frenchman will commit to his future, they will surely want to avoid another situation like Trent Alexander-Arnold's, unless they are happy to lose him for free next summer.