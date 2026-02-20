Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'earmark' £17.5m keeper to replace Alisson Becker

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Feb 2026 19:40

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as a potential replacement for Alisson Becker next summer.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 from AS Roma, signed by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, for a reported fee of around £67m.

Alisson soon became a hero at Anfield and has gone on to make 326 appearances for the club, recording 138 clean sheets across all competitions.

A modern-day club legend, the Brazil international has played a massive role in the club's great success in recent years, helping them win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups, among other silverware.

The former Internacional goalkeeper has a contract at Anfield until 2027, and Liverpool are already reportedly planning for life without him.

Liverpool eye move for Konstantinos Tzolakis?

© Imago / IMAGO / One Inch Productions

According to a report from Area Napoli (via TeamTalk), Liverpool have joined the race to sign the Greece international, but they face strong competition from a long list of clubs.

The 23-year-old is the first-choice keeper at Olympiacos and is being chased by several top clubs, including Napoli, Arsenal, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Roma.

The report claims that both Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring him for several months, and they are impressed with what they have seen.

Nottingham Forest are also in the race to sign Tzolakis, and they have an obvious advantage considering that club-owner Evangelos Marinakis also owns Olympiacos.

Tzolakis is valued at around £17.5m, and it is a very achievable fee for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern, should they wish to make a serious attempt.

Do Liverpool need to plan for Alisson's departure?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool paid a big-money fee to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, and he has done well in his first season at the club as a backup to Alisson.

Goalkeepers usually have a long career, and Alisson can also enjoy a long-term future at Liverpool, but a lot depends on his fitness and the financial aspects.

At the moment, signing a new goalkeeper should be Liverpool's least priority, as major investment is needed next summer in other areas of the pitch.