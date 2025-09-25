Liverpool legend Steve McManaman addresses comparisons between Rio Ngumoha and Kylian Mbappe, and speaks about the importance of first-team football.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has exclusively told Sports Mole that Rio Ngumoha is reminiscent of a young Kylian Mbappe.

It was announced on Thursday that Ngumoha had signed his first professional contract with the Reds, lasting until 2028 as players under 18 are not allowed to sign a deal longer than three years.

The news will have delighted Liverpool fans considering the 17-year-old has already made an impact on the first team, scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United in August.

McManaman claimed that Ngumoha is different than other wingers to have played for Liverpool, but he did not dismiss comparisons to Mbappe, when he told Sports Mole: "He doesn't remind me of anybody at Liverpool, and I'm going back to John Barnes and wingers like that.

"I've worked with him so closely, I know how he dribbles and I know his movements. He doesn't compare with other people. Maybe Kylian at an early age, and if he turns out to be anything like Kylian Mbappe, then Liverpool have got a superstar on their hands."

Mbappe broke through at Monaco at the age of 16 in October 2015, and he truly announced himself to the world in the 2016-17 season, netting against the likes of Manchester City in the Champions League.

Why it is important to be part of the Liverpool's first team

Reds boss Arne Slot included Ngumoha in the team's pre-season campaign, and after several impressive displays, the youngster has remained part of the club's squad for the 2025-26 season.

There are some fears that too much exposure to senior football could be damaging for the teenager's long-term health, especially as Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is currently injured.

Despite some concerns, McManaman spoke of the benefits of being surrounded by stars such as Mohamed Salah, telling Sports Mole: "I must admit, I know Rio well. I work at the academy, so I knew him last year. I knew when he joined from Chelsea, and I've seen him a lot, and I'm thrilled to bits for him.

"He's a lovely kid. He's now progressed from the under-21s to now training with the first team. He's a first-team player now, and he now mixes with the first team all the time - that will help him a lot.

"Training with Mo Salah, training with Virgil van Dijk every single day will bring him on a ton. They'll be able to say to him, 'don't do that, do this, less of that, more of this'. He is 17, he is frustrating at times and he has got a lot to learn."

Ngumoha is yet to start a Premier League game and has instead been used as an impact substitute, and the decision to integrate him slowly will likely benefit him in the future.

Who could Ngumoha be competing with over the next seasons?

If Ngumoha fulfils his potential, there is no doubt that the winger could cement his place as one of the Premier League's finest attackers.

The youngster is not the only highly regarded teenager, with Arsenal's Max Dowman having already been involved with the first team despite being just 15 years old.

Speaking to Sports Mole, McManaman praised both players and hoped that more talent could break through, saying: "Rio's certainly going the right way, and yes he scored in pre-season, but his impact against Newcastle was special. It was so heart-warming to see. We also had that lovely story of Max Dowman, who's a lovely player, and I've seen him on a number of occasions for Arsenal."

"Rio coming on and scoring in the 100th minute, when Liverpool have struggled, and for him to do that, I just thought it was incredible. Even if you're a neutral, that's why you love football so much. To have stories like those two is brilliant."

The two stars are unlikely to start games outside of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, but it would not be surprising if both attackers played starring roles for their respective clubs in the years to come.

