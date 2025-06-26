Premier League champions Liverpool officially announce the signing of left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old passed his medical earlier this week and has now put pen to paper on a five-year contract, keeping him at Anfield until June 2030.

Kerkez becomes Arne Slot’s third signing of the summer transfer window for a reported £40m, with the Reds having already brought in Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m and his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz for what could become a British-record £116m move.

Liverpool also agreed a £29m deal to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili last August and he will officially move to Anfield from Valencia on July 1, taking the club’s total spending for this summer to over £200m.

Kerkez was linked with a number of top European clubs earlier this year, including Real Madrid and Manchester City, but the left-back insisted that “it was always Liverpool” for him as soon as new sporting director Richard Hughes came calling.

Kerkez: ‘I can't wait to hear the Anfield roar’

“As everyone knows, [Richard Hughes] brought me to Bournemouth and was [a] big part why I came to Bournemouth,” Kerkez told Liverpool’s official website following confirmation of his arrival/

“Obviously also [important] is the gaffer - I also had talks with him. I really knew when I talked to him and Richard that this is it for me, so that was my decision.

“We [he and Slot] talked about the tactics and the plan and where he sees where I can improve and where I can help the team. Obviously when [the] coach comes also and talks to you, it’s a big thing, it’s a big sign of respect.

“For me, there were no second doubts then that I want to go somewhere else. It was always Liverpool.”

Kerkez added: "I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now, and keep supporting the team like you support always, because you're the biggest fan base in the world.

"I'm going to give everything - absolutely everything - to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can't wait to hear the roar. And see you soon."



Kerkez's journey to Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/kj59hqn8pE

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 26, 2025

What does he future hold for Robertson, Tsimikas after Kerkez arrival?

Kerkez departs Bournemouth after making 74 first-team appearances for the club across two seasons, playing in all 38 Premier League matches last season.

The former AZ Alkmaar defender registered eight assists in the top-flight and was a standout performer for a Cherries side who challenged for European qualification before settling for a ninth-placed finish.

Kerkez has now fulfilled his dream by joining a Liverpool side where he can "play at the highest level" and - hopefully for him - lift many trophies on Merseyside.

The arrival of Liverpool’s new left-back raises concerns over the long-term futures of both Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, the former of whom is out of contract in the summer of 2026.

Robertson recently confirmed that he has held “good discussions” with Liverpool over his future, but he is still unclear on what the outcome of those talks will be.

Tsikimas, meanwhile, has had to play second fiddle to Robertson since joining the Reds five year ago and the 29-year-old may decide to seek pastures new in order to gain regular football in the prime years of his career.