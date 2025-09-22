Euro club eye move for £56m 'indispensable' Liverpool star

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and they see him as a perfect fit in Xabi Alonso's squad.

Real Madrid are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch next summer.

The La Liga giants signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds this summer, and they have also been linked with a move for Ibrahima Konate.

However, it appears that Los Blancos are looking to bolster their midfield, and Xabi Alonso has earmarked Gravenberch as an ideal option.

According to a report from Fichajes, Madrid see the Dutch midfielder as one of their 'top priority' signings next summer, and they view it as a strategic investment.

Gravenberch is key to Liverpool's future under Arne Slot

The 23-year-old was signed by Jurgen Klopp from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, but he struggled in his first season at the club.

The Dutch midfielder became one of the key players under Slot, who changed his role to a defensive holding midfielder. This transformation brought a revolution to his game, and he gradually established himself as one of the 'indispensable' players on the side.

After helping the Reds win the Premier League title last season, Gravenberch appears to have taken his game to a whole new level this season already, and his performance in the 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby is a testament to that claim.

The former Bayern midfielder has a contract at Anfield until 2028, and he is central to Liverpool's long-term plans.

The report claims that Gravenberch is valued at around £56m, which reflects the potential he has, but in reality, Liverpool are likely to issue a hands-off warning if Madrid make an attempt to sign him.

Madrid can forget about signing Gravenberch

It has been suggested that Madrid see him as someone who can not only make a direct impact in the present squad, but would be an asset for the future.

The La Liga giants are apparently confident that Gravenberch's ambition to grow on the Champions League stage could open the door for a transfer.

While anything can happen during the transfer window, Liverpool are most likely to demand at least twice or thrice the value quoted above for the midfielder, even if he does not sign a new deal within the next few months.