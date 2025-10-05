Liverpool are dealt a blow in their pursuit of a possible Mohamed Salah successor following the Egyptian's latest underwhelming performance.

The reigning Golden Boot and Playmaker Award winner has not started 2025-26 as he means to go on, failing to score or assist in any of his last three games in all competitions.

Salah was found wanting in the Reds' 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Saturday evening, where despite creating four chances, he missed one big chance and lost all five of his ground duels.

The 33-year-old nevertheless remains an integral piece of the Liverpool puzzle thanks to Arne Slot's reluctance to use Federico Chiesa from the first whistle, and he remains under contract for another two seasons.

However, Salah's age means that another extension is unlikely, especially as Liverpool also prepare for a possible sustained performance decline as he reaches his twilight years.

Liverpool suffer blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich's Michael Olise

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is thought to have emerged as one of Liverpool's top targets to fill Salah's boots, having taken the Bundesliga by storm since arriving from Crystal Palace.

The France international has contributed to 54 goals in 65 games for the German champions - 25 of his own and 29 assists - including five goals and six helpers from his first 10 games in the current campaign.

Bayern have Olise until 2029 and are therefore under no pressure to sell the winger, and if sporting director Christoph Freund gets his way, he could remain at the Allianz Arena for even longer.

"He's really hit the ground running. He's taken another step forward," Freund told Sky Deutschland. "We could well imagine him playing with us in Munich for the next seven, eight, nine years."

Bayern forked out £46.2m to sign Olise from Crystal Palace in 2024, but the German giants will likely demand at least double that amount to consider a sale in 2026.

What other Salah successors could Liverpool target?

Whether Salah is going through a sticky patch or is on the start of a natural decline remains to be seen, but regardless, Liverpool must start planning for life without one of their greatest players of all time.

If Olise proves unattainable, the Reds could do worse than pursue Real Madrid talent Rodrygo, whose situation at the Bernabeu has not improved since a whirlwind of summer speculation.

The 24-year-old has made just two starts for Xabi Alonso's side in the 2025-26 campaign, one in the Champions League and one in La Liga, providing a pair of assists in the former competition.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo would be a Premier League-proven alternative, and the 25-year-old may very well have caught the Reds' eye after a wonderful start to the 2025-26 season.

The Ghana international has registered six goals and three assists in seven Premier League games this term, although he has also only just signed a new long-term contract extension until 2030.