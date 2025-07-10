Bayern Munich reportedly make an enquiry for 22-year-old attacker who is also being linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an enquiry for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

The versatile winger joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and progressed through the club’s youth academy. He made 11 first-team appearances for the French side before moving to PSV Eindhoven.

After scoring 22 goals in 48 games in 2022-23, he again returned to PSG after the French side triggered their buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old initially joined Leipzig on loan, and the move was made permanent in January 2025 for a fee of around £43m. However, he now wants to explore new pastures as he feels he is ready to take the next step in his career.

According to a report from The Athletic, Simons has already informed Leipzig that he wishes to leave the club this summer, but as of now, Bayern have not made any formal bid for him.

Chelsea and Liverpool linked with move for Simons

The Dutch international scored 10 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances last season. In two seasons in Germany, he scored 21 goals and provided 23 assists in 76 games, and he is widely seen as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

His impressive form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to a report from Teamtalk, the Blues have already contacted the player's representatives regarding a potential move. Arsenal are also long-term admirers, while Liverpool have listed him as a viable option, with Arne Slot keen to bring the versatile midfielder to Anfield.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they could be in the market for another quality attacker following the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Likewise, Chelsea has bolstered their attacking areas by signing Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, but the club may need more players if they offload the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku, and Noni Madueke, among others.

Simons, who can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide, could theoretically be an ideal signing for either of the Premier League clubs.

Why are Bayern Munich keen to sign Simons?

The German champions badly need to bolster their attacking areas following the injury suffered by Jamal Musiala at the Club World Cup that could rule him out for at least four to five months.

Leroy Sane has left the club to join Galatasaray on a free transfer, while Kingsley Coman's future is in doubt.

The Bavarian club wanted to sign Spain international winger Nico Williams, but he decided to stay with Athletic Bilbao instead by extending his contract.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has emerged as a top priority target for Bayern, but it will not be easy to lure him away from Anfield. Bayern could reignite interest in Nkunku, but Simons could be a great long-term investment for the club.