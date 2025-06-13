Sports Mole provides an insight into five of the most significant deals that could still happen in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain's win in the Champions League final rounded off the 2024-25 season for Europe's best, and attention has now turned to the transfer market.

The first summer window opened on June 1 and lasted just nine days ahead of the Club World Cup, but it will reopen on June 16 before closing on September 1.

Despite the window only being in its infancy, many clubs across Europe are already trying to get ahead of the competition and complete deals.

Manchester City have certainly succeeded in that regard, capturing Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders ahead of the Club World Cup, while some of their Northern rivals have pulled off marquee moves too.

Indeed, Matheus Cunha is Manchester United's shiny new toy, while Liverpool have captured Jeremie Frimpong to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at five of the biggest transfers that could still happen in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool managed to win the Premier League in 2024-25 at a canter, but boss Arne Slot looks set to strengthen considerably in an effort to defend his side's crown, with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz high on the agenda.

After two failed bids, a package potentially reaching £115.9m has supposedly been accepted by Leverkusen, which could see the German become the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Such an outlay would make Wirtz the Reds' record transfer, significantly surpassing the £85m they paid Benfica for Darwin Nunez, and it would also be a statement of intent from Slot.

Ruben Amorim's first several months at Old Trafford were nothing short of catastrophic, but the Portuguese could have a smile on his face again this summer if a move for a former flame comes off.

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly a serious target for the Red Devils, and the former Coventry City forward would certainly bring goals to the team considering he ended his season in Portugal having netted 45 times in just 41 games.

Reports suggesting that Sporting would be willing to accept offers in the region of £60m has been denied by the club's president, though, and the situation is at risk of turning ugly very quickly.

Gyokeres is supposedly prepared to go on strike to force through an exit, and Man United will also likely have to sell before they can buy again.

Barcelona won a domestic treble under the guidance of Hansi Flick, and the German may soon be reinforced with the signing of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has long been linked with a move to the Spanish giants, but it remains to be seen if Barca can afford his rumoured price tag, which could be as high as £60m.

With Diaz also reportedly of interest to teams from the Saudi Pro League, Barca will have to hope that they can match any financial package that Liverpool receive if they are to land the 28-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is said to be subject to interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, but Chelsea appear to be ahead of their competition.

The Eagles star scored 15 goals and provided eight assists for his side in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, and his ability to link play makes him an attractive option.

Considering Chelsea's recent history of spending in transfer windows, it would come as no shock if the Blues were willing to pay the 22-year-old's £84m asking price.

5. Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Arsenal)

After losing out on the title to Liverpool, Arsenal are expected to finally address their firepower problems with a blockbuster deal for either Gyokeres or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

While the former is heavily admired by new sporting director Andrea Berta, it appears that Sesko is now at the top of Arsenal's list as they ramp up talks with the Slovenia international's entourage.

A fee of £75m may be required to prise him away from the Red Bull Arena, but Arsenal are not struggling financially whatsoever and would have no problem bowing to Leipzig's demands, especially for a player whom there is supposedly "universal belief" within the Emirates ranks that he will become a superstar striker.