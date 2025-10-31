Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool's other injury and suspension news before Aston Villa's Premier League trip to Anfield on Saturday.

In desperate need of respite, struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome in-form Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday night.

Arne Slot's side come into this weekend's top-flight showdown on the back of four straight league defeats, and six losses from their last seven games across all competitions.

On Wednesday, a youthful Reds XI was eliminated from the EFL Cup by Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace, who ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners on Merseyside.

Liverpool opted to make so many changes and almost sacrifice the League Cup to allow first-team regulars such as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to rest in preparation for Villa, though the manager remarked that a growing injury list contributed to his surprising lineup.

For example, right-back Calvin Ramsay made his first appearance for the club since November 2022 given that Jeremie Frimpong is out injured and Conor Bradley was spared, and the Scottish defender could be set for a spot on the bench on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and he is unlikely to feature again this season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Manchester City)

Liverpool's number one goalkeeper has been beset by injuries in recent seasons, and he remains sidelined with the hamstring problem that he picked up against Galatasaray in late September.

Giorgi Mamardashvili should start in his absence, though Alisson is closing in on a return to action and will be hoping to make his side's blockbuster showdown against Manchester City next weekend.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Former Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong picked up his second hamstring injury of the campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 22, and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Aston Villa)

Ryan Gravenberch has missed three games since suffering an ankle injury against Manchester United on October 19, though Slot mentioned in a post-match interview on Wednesday that the midfielder was the closest of all of the Reds' absentees to making a comeback, and said that he 'has a good chance' to be fit for the Villa match.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Aston Villa)

The £125m striker was plagued by injuries during his time at Newcastle United, and he has struggled for fitness during his short time on Merseyside so far.

Alexander Isak was forced off at half time against Frankfurt with a groin issue and has not played since, though he is expected to be back in contention in the near future, even if this weekend may come too soon for the Swedish hitman.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Villa)

Slot noted that Curtis Jones asked to be taken off against Brentford, and he will be hoping that the midfielder is back sooner rather than later given his excellent form in Gravenberch's absence.

While a possible return date is unknown at the moment, the manager said that he had to 'wait and see' regarding Jones's - and a number of his teammates' - fitness and potential participation against Villa.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

AMARA NALLO

Return date: November 4 (vs. Real Madrid)

Amara Nallo is suspended for this game after receiving his marching orders against Crystal Palace, but the young defender would never have started anyway.



