Liverpool have encountered problems in buildup, with the likes of Ibrahima Konate struggling without the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the team.

Liverpool's season could hinge on whether they can adapt to life without Trent Alexander-Arnold in the team, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

The Merseysiders have lost their last three games in all competitions, with the likes of Chelsea finding joy when pressing Arne Slot's side aggressively.

Some supporters have highlighted the absence of Alexander-Arnold as a reason why Liverpool have struggled to play out from defence this term, and it is no surprise that the Reds have missed the right-back given he was arguably the most creative player in the Premier League.

Lynch insisted that the team have to prove they are not as poor on the ball without the Englishman if they are to achieve their goals, when he told Sports Mole: "How many teams out there have Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back? It's just Real Madrid. It's not normal to have a right-back who can get you out.

"Other teams don't have huge issues with buildup despite not having Trent in their XIs, so Liverpool have got to adapt to an environment without him and [show they can do what other sides do].

"If they were that reliant on Trent Alexander-Arnold to get them out from defence, then they're in real trouble because he's not coming back and there are no other right-backs out there who can do what he did."

Florian Wirtz has often had to drop deep to collect the ball and play forward due to the backline's struggles in possession, and the German would arguably be able to show his best level if the defence progressed play more consistently.

Ibrahima Konate has returned to Liverpool after withdrawing from the French national team due to injury on Saturday, but his place in the starting XI at Anfield has come under scrutiny.

The 26-year-old has often struggled in possession, though others such as Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have also encountered difficulties on the ball.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that the team are still acclimating to players with different skillsets operating in the backline, saying: "Liverpool have got to get used to the fact it's Frimpong out there on the right, or Kerkez out there on the left, and that they're not as comfortable as [Andrew Robertson or Alexander-Arnold].

"Frimpong in particular in deep build-up - I don't want to see him getting the ball in certain situations. They have to make adjustments for the fact that he doesn't want the ball [in the same way as Alexander-Arnold] because he'll otherwise look uncomfortable if he's taking it with his back to goal.

"I also think the coaches need to get in Kerkez's ear and tell him to open up his body shape more because that's a really consistent issue in Liverpool's build-up as he's always shut off, and he's such a huge pressing trigger."

Kerkez has been used in deeper roles as a third centre-back when Liverpool have the ball, but his current role differs from the marauding one he was used in at Bournemouth.

How can Arne Slot improve Liverpool's buildup this season?

Though Liverpool have often been subpar with the ball this season, they did impress for large periods against Atletico Madrid and Everton in September.

Frimpong impressed against Atletico, while Kerkez was able to make an impact going forward against Everton at Anfield.

Lynch urged Slot to look at those performances, but added that he believed the club will improve their buildup with more games, telling Sports Mole: "Buildup is primarily a tactical and structured thing. It's something that you practice a lot to find ways of passing through a press and finding little rotations.

"Those rotations will get better and they'll find Frimpong in better situations. Konate will look less rushed in the way he did last season, when he felt like he always had options, but that's something that's not happening at the moment.

"We've seen plenty of games this season where Liverpool have been pressed and were able to play their way out. The rotations they did against Everton to get themselves up the pitch to get Gravenberch to score was really nice, with different players dropping in to receive."

Liverpool conceded against Everton but were dominant in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead just before the half-hour mark, and they will undoubtedly win more games if they perform similarly in the rest of the season.

