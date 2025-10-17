Liverpool will welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, and Arne Slot could look to exploit areas of weakness in Ruben Amorim's team.

Liverpool could look to take advantage of Manchester United's midfield weakness on Sunday at Anfield, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

Arne Slot will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the Red Devils, with his side having suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

The Merseysiders will be facing a United team that are 10th in the table with 10 points, and they have struggled to deal with overloads in the middle of the pitch against the likes of Fulham and Brentford.

Lynch expressed his view that Liverpool could dominate as long as they control the midfield battle, when he told Sports Mole: "United have got problems. Slot's had a couple of weeks to work on a system to expose those issues - it's so easy to outnumber them in the centre of the park.

"Liverpool's route to domination in this game is midfield. It could suit Wirtz if you can work that space in midfield, because you've got three versus their two. It's easy for those passing exchanges to get someone into that space in front of the defence and then go from there."

Florian Wirtz has often dropped deeper from his attacking midfield role to get on the ball, while Liverpool's full-backs have frequently moved into central zones, so perhaps the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will struggle to deal with the Reds' movement in those areas.

Will Manchester United be challenging opponents for Arne Slot in Anfield game?

Manchester United narrowly lost 1-0 against Arsenal at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season, but they were arguably unfortunate to not take any points from the Gunners.

The Red Devils also earned a point when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 stalemate at Anfield in January, with Ruben Amorim's system exploiting the Reds during counter-attacks.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch did not play down the challenges United could pose, but argued that the Reds should still win, saying: "Liverpool will hope it's not, but United can always be a difficult game, even when Liverpool have been at the best and United have been at their worst.

"They will go direct, play long balls, be physical and try to make it really hard. Liverpool have got to be wary about this game, but it also feels like a perfect one for them because it's at Anfield where they've been very strong this season, whereas a lot of the problems have come away from home.

"Even though they're struggling, it's a massive game. It's a chance to get straight back on the horse - a lot of the questions and the negativity that's been surrounding them over the international break will quickly dissipate by getting a good result against Manchester United in the biggest game in English football."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against the Red Devils at Anfield, winning five times, though they have drawn their past two at home against United.

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak: Time to shine in the Premier League

Slot revealed in a press conference on Friday that striker Alexander Isak has now reached full fitness after a heavily disrupted pre-season due to the protracted nature of his transfer from Newcastle United.

The striker has scored just once in six matches this term, while Wirtz has failed to score or assist in a competitive game for the champions.

Lynch spoke about how the United game could be a turning point for the duo, as well as the club as a whole, telling Sports Mole: "It might not just kickstart Wirtz and Isak on an individual basis, but it is also important for the team as a whole.

"The players were convinced by Slot's methods last season [after beating United at Old Trafford], and that was a really important milestone for them. He has to do that again, because this is a completely new team. We all have to be convinced, the players have to be convinced, the management have to be convinced.

"Hopefully because it is such a high-profile game, this can be the one the players can be convinced in. Maybe Wirtz can get an assist, Isak can get a goal, and [that could be part of a] good overall performance."

The Reds boss has often referenced the team's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford last season as a key game in which the players truly bought into his tactical system, and after spending more than £400m on new players this summer, Sunday's match could be similarly impactful.

