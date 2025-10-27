Liverpool are trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, and they will have to hope that their star players can help close the gap over the coming months.

The destination of the Premier League title could be dependent on the level that Liverpool reach as their ceiling is higher than Arsenal's, Reds expert David Lynch has asserted.

Following their 3-2 loss against Brentford on Saturday night, and the Gunners' 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, the gap to first-placed Arsenal grew to seven points.

Optimism has waned in the fanbase, with the club now having lost four consecutive Premier League games, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last nine games.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that Liverpool at full potential would be able to beat Arsenal to the title, but added that the Gunners' base performance level gives them the edge, saying: "Liverpool's ceiling is much higher than Arsenal's. Arsenal have got a higher floor in that they don't give very many goals away.

"Their games are going to always be tight, and they will generally have more firepower than whoever the opposition are, and so they give themselves a chance in every game.

"Being involved in an end-to-end game, as Liverpool are, is a coin flip. You throw caution to the wind at times and you open up the possibility the opposition will score more goals than you. Equally, being involved in games that you are going to win 1-0 via a set piece is a coin flip in itself."

Arsenal have scored 11 of their 16 goals in the Premier League from dead-ball situations, and they have at times struggled to create much from open play when the scoreline has been level.

Can Liverpool address weaknesses and catch Arsenal?

Boss Arne Slot has overseen five losses in his side's last six matches in all competitions, with his team encountering difficulties in several areas of the pitch.

The likes of Milos Kerkez, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate have all struggled with buildup this season, especially when pressed aggresively by opponents such as Chelsea and Brentford.

Lynch insisted that Liverpool would only find their best form if they can improve their ability to play out from the back, telling Sports Mole: "If Liverpool click and all the potential parts come together and you see the best of Virgil, you see the best of Isak, they'll be light years ahead of Arsenal in terms of performance.

"The problem is that they're so far off that at the moment because of their issues with buildup. Given that Liverpool need things to click and need some players back in form who currently aren't, [those issues] could mean that what Arsenal are doing will be enough to win the title.

"If Liverpool reach their potential, they've got a chance to be better than Arsenal, but they have to do it quickly because Arsenal are good enough to pull away from them."

Midfielders Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai performed well against both Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford, with both dropping deeper to collect the ball, and perhaps they can help solve some of the issues that have plagued the Merseysiders.

Could Arsenal pull away in the Premier League title race?

Arsenal have only conceded three goals in the Premier League this season and are arguably the strongest defensive side in European football, whereas Liverpool have already conceded 14 times in nine league games.

It is difficult to see how the Merseysiders can retain their title if they continue to be so poor from set pieces and during counter-attacks, even if stars such as Florian Wirtz improve.

Lynch argued that the Reds have no chance of overtaking Arsenal if they allow inconsistencies to plague their performances, when he told Sports Mole: "They can't salvage the situation if they keep playing like they are. That would be a guarantee.

"Last season, once Liverpool got eight, nine points ahead, it started to get to the point where the maths didn't work out for Arsenal and they were never going to recover. Liverpool are getting closer to that situation.

"The priority at the moment is to not worry about Arsenal. They don't look like a 90-point team, as good and as brilliant as they are defensively. It's that attack that is going to hurt them at some point, but Liverpool's job is to be there and make sure they can capitalise on that weakness by picking up points."

With games against Aston Villa and Manchester City up next for Liverpool, it would not be surprising if the gap to Arsenal grew if their defensive issues persisted.

