Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher discusses the problems at the club following the team's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that the team are struggling to deal with the physicality of the Premier League, but added that there are also numerous other problems in the team.

The Reds sunk to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions on Sunday, losing 2-1 against rivals Manchester United at home.

While a loss against the Red Devils would normally be seen as a frustrating but understandable result, the visitors had not won at Anfield since 2016, and United have experienced a number of problems this season themselves.

Many have highlighted the defence as an area of weakness, especially as centre-back Ibrahima Konate's form has dipped considerably from the heights he reached in 2024-25.

Speaking during Sky Sports' post-match coverage, former Reds star Carragher highlighted a lack of physicality as one of a number of issues with the team, saying: "If you look at the signings Liverpool have brought in, the full-backs are quite small so there's no real great physical presence.

"Set-piece-wise, is the team big enough? It looks like they are not coping very well with set pieces and are struggling with the style of the Premier League right now. I don't think it's one glaring problem, it's lots of things.

"Liverpool are not at the races at all defensively. Until they fix that, they can't win the league."

United's winner on Sunday was scored from a late corner, and the Reds had previously conceded from set-pieces against the the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Is the defence to blame for Liverpool's Premier League defeats?

Arne Slot's side have conceded 11 goals this season in the league in just eight games, a tally they only reached after 14 top-flight matches in 2024-25.

Liverpool have lost their last three games in the Premier League, conceding in the opening 15 minutes and closing 10 minutes of each match.

The team's defence has looked vulnerable all season, with full-backs Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley routinely failing to deal with opposition forwards.

However, the pair have often been provided little protection due to the fact that the players ahead of them have lost possession needlessly at times, exposing them to counter-attacks.

Right-winger Mohamed Salah has also been given freedom from defensive duties, and whenever teams play behind the Egyptian, Bradley has been faced with two opposition attackers.

What changes Arne Slot must make to catch Arsenal

Arsenal are four points ahead of Liverpool and have conceded just three times in the league this season, and they will undoubtedly be difficult to catch.

If Slot has ambitions of winning a second Premier League title, he must make changes to the team, and he could consider swapping out Kerkez for Andrew Robertson.

Since Liverpool have proved so vulnerable at the back, keeping possession for longer periods would expose the defence less, so starting Curtis Jones in place of Alexis Mac Allister would make sense.

Joe Gomez may not be as physically imposing as Konate, but he is the superior player on the ball, and he must at least be considered for a starting spot.

