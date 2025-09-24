Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace and Liverpool's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Liverpool will continue their quest for the Premier League title on Saturday when they travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arne Slot's champions are in first place with 15 points and emerged as 2-1 winners against Everton last weekend, while Palace are the only other unbeaten team in the top flight, and they head into their clash with the Reds in fifth place with nine points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know on how to tune into Saturday's match.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool kick off?

The clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool is set to kick off at 3:00pm local time in the UK.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool being played?

The Premier League clash is being played at Selhurst Park in London, and it has a maximum capacity of 25,486, with its record attendance of 51,482 set in 1979 saw when Palace beat Burnley 2-0.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will unfortunately not be able to watch the match unfold live as it is not available for broadcast due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Domestic viewers can tune into Match of the Day - starting at 10:30pm on BBC One - and a highlight package will be available on the iPlayer from 8pm on the same day.

Who will win Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool will be expected to win considering they are the reigning champions and have won all seven of their games in all competitions this season.

The Reds will be up against a Palace side that are undefeated in 16 competitive matches, a period that includes a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in May 2025, and they were also beaten on penalties in the Community Shield on August 10.

It should be noted that the Merseysiders have won 10 of their last 11 outings at Selhurst Park, though six of those victories were by one-goal margins.

Perhaps Liverpool will emerge as victors once again, but it would not be surprising if they relied on another late goal to take three points.