Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Arne Slot's Liverpool face Ruben Amorim's Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Liverpool will be desperate to get back on track in the Premier League when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds opened the campaign with seven straight wins across all competitions, but they lost three on the bounce prior to the international break, including a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Chelsea last time out that saw them drop down to second behind Arsenal.

As for Ruben Amorim's Red Devils, they will be relishing the chance to damage Liverpool's hopes of retaining the title this weekend, and though they have been lacklustre under the former Sporting Lisbon manager so far, they did take all three points with a strong 2-0 win over Sunderland on October 4.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's standout Premier League showdown.

What time does Liverpool vs. Manchester United kick off?

The Merseysiders will kick off against United at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Manchester United being played?

Anfield will be the backdrop for this blockbuster clash, where the Red Devils have not beaten Liverpool since January 2016, when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in a 1-0 win under Louis van Gaal.

This weekend's match will mark the 100th time that the fierce rivals have faced off at the ground.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

This game will be available to watch live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels for viewers in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match via the Sky Sports+ app, as well as through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports app, and will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Supporters can also see extended highlights and full-match replays on the clubs' own services, ALL RED Video and MUTV.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Manchester United?

Liverpool spent £446.5m on incomings during the summer window, and broke the national transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

However, it was inevitable that introducing up to five new players into the XI would cause teething problems, regardless of the quality of the additions, and the Reds' initial run of results covered for some less-than-stellar performances.

That being said, in their additional time away due to the international break, Slot and the backroom staff will have been working to find solutions to the team's lack of cohesion on the pitch, and the Premier League champions will be keen to show their progress on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Man United have endured a tough 11 months under Amorim, and having alternated between defeat and triumph over their last six games, they will be looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time under the manager.

Currently 10th in the table, the Red Devils are just three points behind Pep Guardiola's fifth-placed Manchester City, as well as four behind fourth-placed Bournemouth and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and piling onto their arch-rivals' strife will be an added incentive for a club that could change the complexion of their campaign with a win this weekend.

Anfield is sure to witness a close-fought clash no matter which side comes out on top, but the hosts have displayed an uncanny ability to score late goals in 2025-26 - even in their two Premier League losses preceding this fixture - a trait that could see them emerge victorious, even in the absence of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.



