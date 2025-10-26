Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher explains why he believes the club are in crisis amid question marks about Arne Slot's future in the Anfield dugout.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lamented the team's lack of physicality and height as a reason for their poor performances in the Premier League.

The champions suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Brentford away from home, with the Bees scoring their opening goal from a thrown in.

Arne Slot has criticised his side for conceding from set pieces, as has former Reds star Carragher, who argued that the club are in crisis.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher insisted that questions may begin to be asked of the manager due to his failure to get more from the summer's signings, saying: "Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster. To see the champions do it with the expenditure in the summer means we're in crisis time.

"There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room between the players and the coaching staff and the people above the manager. When they've looked at what they've spent, they'll be looking for a lot more.

"Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don't think they have enough."

The Merseysiders spent in excess of £400m on new signings, but they are currently seventh with 15 points after nine matchweeks, and they are already seven points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool's transfer approach: Did Arne Slot get it wrong in the summer?

Slot spoke highly of Paris Saint-Germain's play style last season, frequently praising their use of full-backs and midfielders.

The additions of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong perhaps hinted at his desire to mould his team in PSG's image, but there is an argument that the recruitment staff failed to take into consideration the physical nature of the Premier League.

The French side do not have to compete against the same level of physicality in Ligue 1 as the Reds do in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that teams have targeted their attacks down Liverpool's flanks.

It would likely have been wiser had Slot taken a more similar approach to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who has often prioritised adding aggressive and combative players to his squad.

Should Liverpool sack Arne Slot before results get worse?

While it may seem premature to talk about the possible dismissal of Slot, a team like Liverpool cannot continue to lose games, especially after a summer of unprecedented expenditure.

The Dutch boss is yet to find a settled starting XI, and his side have been found wanting in all areas of the pitch, with players struggling to win the ball back when pressing.

Liverpool are set to play Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City in their next four fixtures, and it is difficult to see the club picking up many wins in that period.

Failure to turn results around will almost certainly put the manager's position into serious doubt ahead of the November international break.