Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot must solve two critical left-sided selection dilemmas for Sunday's Premier League encounter with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds were worthy 1-0 victors over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when Slot elected to promote Florian Wirtz to the first XI in place of Cody Gakpo.

While the German went without a goal or assist again, his overall performance did not leave much to be desired, and he may have done enough to keep Gakpo at bay this weekend too.

Wirtz is therefore likely to operate on the left of an attacking quartet also featuring Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike, whose fellow striker Alexander Isak will only make the bench at best due to a groin concern.

Consigning a poor start to the season to the past, Alexis Mac Allister - the match-winner in midweek - is a guarantee alongside Ryan Gravenberch in an increasingly effective double pivot.

Andrew Robertson has also been key to Liverpool's recent revival, but the 31-year-old has started each of the Reds' last three games, so Slot may be tempted to bring Milos Kerkez back in from the first whistle.

However, Conor Bradley's spot at right-back is not up for debate, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are also guarantees in front of Alisson Becker's deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

