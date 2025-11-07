Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could break yet another Premier League record when the Sky Blues host Liverpool in Sunday's main event at the Etihad.

The red-hot Norwegian struck his 97th and 98th goals in the competition in last weekend's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, on what was just his 107th Premier League appearance.

Should Haaland bag at least a brace on Sunday, he will have reached 100 Premier League goals in quicker time than any other player, breaking the record held by Alan Shearer's century of strikes in 124 matches.

The 25-year-old will no doubt spearhead an attack also comprising a rejuvenated Phil Foden - scorer of two goals in Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund - and the speedster Jeremy Doku.

However, Guardiola may be tempted to bring cornerstone Bernardo Silva back in over Tijjani Reijnders, while Rayan Cherki will surely regain his place in the starting XI over Savinho too.

As Rodri is likely to miss out and Mateo Kovacic is nursing an ankle injury, Nico Gonzalez's place in the number six role is safe, and the same goes for the vast majority of City's defenders.

The only alteration Guardiola should consider in the backline is Ruben Dias for John Stones, but Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly - fresh from another England call-up - are primed to continue in the full-back roles again.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info