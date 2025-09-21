Arne Slot confirms that five key players will not take part in the club's clash against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that five starters will be absent on Tuesday when his side take on Southampton in the EFL Cup.

The Reds continued their perfect start to the 2025-26 Premier League season, beating city rivals Everton 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday, with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch scoring and providing an assist.

Gravenberch has been one of the club's most influential players this term, and he is currently indispensable from the starting XI.

The Dutchman has played every minute of the club's five league matches, as have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking to reporters after his side's win, Slot confirmed that those five players will be absent for the club's clash against Southampton, saying: “I can tell you now you won't be seeing them on Tuesday. If that's any help for Southampton then they will know.”

All five also featured until the end against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, and with European football set to ramp up, rotating the squad will help to prevent injuries.

Who could Liverpool play against Southampton in the EFL Cup?

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo was left on the bench against Everton, and he can be expected to come into the XI on Tuesday in place of Gravenberch.

In the backline, veteran centre-back Joe Gomez will hope to start his first game of the season, while new singing Giovanni Leoni is almost certain to be selected.

Szoboszlai played in a more advanced role against Everton, but since Florian Wirtz started on the bench for the Reds, perhaps he will replace the Hungarian.

Salah is 33 and his minutes will have to be managed, and his absence from the squad on Tuesday could lead to winger Federico Chiesa starting on the right side of attack.

Do Liverpool have enough depth to win the Premier League?

Striker Hugo Ekitike scored what the winning goal against Everton in the 29th minute, and he has scored three times in the Premier League in five matches.

The Reds are yet to fully unleash Alexander Isak, who did not have a pre-season with Newcastle United, but he has shown promising signs despite the fact he is still building his fitness.

Liverpool's ability to keep clean sheets has come under scrutiny given they conceded twice against Bournemouth, twice against Newcastle and once against Everton.

Defender Van Dijk has arguably been the team's best player in 2025-26, but the 34-year-old will have to stay fit for the majority of the season if the Reds are to win the title.

Any injury to the centre-back could be costly, especially as Gomez and Konate have often been beset by injury problems, and Leoni is only 18 years old.