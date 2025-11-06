Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is reportedly set for a crunch talk with Egypt boss Hossam Hassan next week in order to avoid a club vs country tussle.

The 33-year-old winger has scored five goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season and received criticism for his lacklustre performance during the Reds' bad patch, when they lost six games out of seven.

However, the Liverpool legend has hinted at returning to his old best in back-to-back wins against Real Madrid, and while he did not score, his movements and overall contribution were outstanding.

Salah is expected to feature for Egypt during the Africa Cup of Nations, but before that, he will hold talks with Hassan regarding the length of his involvement.

Club vs. country problem for Liverpool and Egypt's Mohamed Salah

Egypt have a training camp and a warm-up friendly against Nigeria at Cairo Stadium, the week commencing December 8, and Hassan has every right to call Salah for the national team.

Two years ago, Liverpool wrote to Egypt asking for Salah to be exempted from an international camp, which left the fans in Cairo furious. Eventually, the Reds got their wish, and the player returned to the club early during the last AFCON.

Liverpool will face Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, and Inter Milan in the Champions League, and they want their talisman winger to be available in those games.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Salah would prefer to stay and play those games before heading for the AFCON.

The two parties must now come to an amicable agreement on when Salah can be released for the upcoming tournament, which takes place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

How many games could Mohamed Salah miss?

If Salah is released after the Brighton game, he could realistically miss up to eight games, and if he is released earlier, the Reds' all-time Premier League top scorer could miss 11 games.

The former AS Roma winger is expected to miss games against Tottenham Hotspur (a), Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Leeds United (h), Fulham (a), Arsenal (a) and Burnley (h) plus a Champions League game at Marseille four days after the AFCON final, presuming he is given a rest, plus the FA Cup third round in early January.

Arne Slot has plenty of options to fill Salah's void, as the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Federico Chiesa, and Florian Wirtz could be used at right wing.

Salah, who has scored 63 goals in 108 caps for Egypt, is set to play Uzbekistan on November 14 and Algeria on November 17 in two friendly matches.